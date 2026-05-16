Sangakkara backs Jaiswal to rediscover his best as Royals eye playoff push

In the last three weeks, their rivals have gathered steam or unravelled altogether. The Rajasthan Royals have been doing neither — two appearances on the field, two defeats, and a fortnight of enforced stillness in between.
The extended breaks have been unkind. After the bowlers’ profligate returns undid a 225-run defence against Delhi Capitals, the batters imploded in a similarly hefty chase against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. More of the same, and their playoff hopes begin to narrow.
RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara knows it. Speaking on Saturday, he stressed the immediate need for balance — for the unit and its lead anchors. He threw his weight behind out-of-form captain Riyan Parag and his deputy Yashasvi Jaiswal, even as both have endured a lean run of late.
The league standings have shifted considerably around them, but Rajasthan’s playoff hopes remain intact. Starting Sunday against Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla, their top-four chances are in their own hands — three matches lined up against sides that have struggled for an identity all season.
“Sometimes during breaks, overtraining is a problem. Undertraining is also a problem. So, you’ve got to get the balance right,” said Sangakkara. The focus between the lengthy gaps, he said, had shifted entirely off the field. “Social activities, just conversations, talking about things other than cricket. A lot of these breaks have been about refocusing, refreshing, keeping those guys having fun.”
Much of that fun, and much of the concern, traces back to one player. With 40 sixes and 440 runs, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has cast a long shadow at the top — long enough to obscure Jaiswal, whose 315 runs in 11 innings look modest alongside the 15-year-old’s carnage.
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Opponents have devoted considerable time to one specific plan: get Sooryavanshi out early.
“The talent is absolutely scary, and we want to get him out early, there’s no doubt,” Delhi Capitals assistant coach Ian Bell said on match eve. “When you play Rajasthan Royals, he’s the prized wicket. You know the damage he can do if he stays long enough.”
In trying to match that tempo, Jaiswal has found himself strangled. Hard lengths and extra pace have undone him four times in succession — a faulty pull, a hook, a loose flick to a Mitchell Starc full-toss in the previous meeting between the sides. The cross-batted strokes that have otherwise exuded clarity have, of late, cost him.
Sangakkara was untroubled. “Everyone focuses a lot on Vaibhav because he’s young, he’s exciting. He does things other batters can’t. That’s the same with a batter like Yash. I consider him one of those polished products that you can bat anywhere. You just know he knows how to score runs. And I don’t think there’s any notion of him playing second fiddle.”
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Since their association began last season, Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi have put on 917 runs together at 12.19 runs per over, averaging 50 per dismissal — the fastest-scoring opening combination in the competition.
On Saturday evening, Jaiswal was in the nets. A string of firmer pulls and hooks soared over the mid-wicket stands — unhurried, deliberate, the footwork placed with care.
“Yash is very determined to get back out there,” said Sangakkara. “Sometimes that means doing well for yourself, because it helps the side.”
Lalith Kalidas is a Senior Sub-Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage.
Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him:
Professional Background
Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit.
Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'.
Experience: He has over five years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group).
Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College.
Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who represented Kerala in state-level tournaments, which often informs his technical analysis of the game.
Notable Recent Work & Beats
Series Coverage: He has been extensively covering the India vs. South Africa series (2024–2025), including tactical breakdowns of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma.
Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association.
Major Events: He was part of the team that covered the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.
IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players.
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