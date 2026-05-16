Sangakkara backs Jaiswal to rediscover his best as Royals eye playoff push

In the last three weeks, their rivals have gathered steam or unravelled altogether. The Rajasthan Royals have been doing neither — two appearances on the field, two defeats, and a fortnight of enforced stillness in between.

The extended breaks have been unkind. After the bowlers’ profligate returns undid a 225-run defence against Delhi Capitals, the batters imploded in a similarly hefty chase against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. More of the same, and their playoff hopes begin to narrow.

RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara knows it. Speaking on Saturday, he stressed the immediate need for balance — for the unit and its lead anchors. He threw his weight behind out-of-form captain Riyan Parag and his deputy Yashasvi Jaiswal, even as both have endured a lean run of late.