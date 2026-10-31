4 ducks in 9 innings: Jaiswal fails again in India A series ahead of NZ Tests

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal’s woeful form continued as he fell for a four-ball duck in the second unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

Opening the batting after NZ A elected to field, Jaiswal was dismissed in the first over by seamer Fraser Sheat. The India A innings found some solidity when No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal and opener Sai Sudharsan put on 91 runs for the second wicket. While Sudharsan fell on 41, Padikkal extended his superb scoring form with a 140-ball 80 before India A suffered a middle-order collapse, reducing them to 137 for five.