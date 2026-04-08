Yashasvi Jaiswal flexes muscle as Jasprit Bumrah goes wicket-less in third straight game

Synopsis: In a match reduced to 11-overs per side, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 77 and an all-round bowling effort helped RR beat MI.

The Rajasthan Royals set an early marker as the team to beat in IPL 2026, trouncing Mumbai Indians by 27 runs to clinch their third win in a row in Guwahati.

Jaiswal bats through

These may be early days of IPL 2026, and much of the attention around Rajasthan Royals (RR) has been on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But on Tuesday, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who showed why he remains just as important to their batting line-up.

In a curtailed 11-over game against MI in Guwahati, Jaiswal came out with clear intent. There was no time to settle, and from the very first ball, he looked ready to take control. MI pacer Deepak Chahar was driven over mid-wicket for four. The next ball was dispatched over the same region for a six. A third boundary followed over point. In the space of a few deliveries, the left-hander had set the tone for the innings.