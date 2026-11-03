Yashasvi Jaiswal bounces back from duck, smashes 150 vs NZ A ahead of Test series

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal broke out of his scoring drought in the red-ball format with a massive century for India A in their second unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Tuesday.

Resuming from his overnight score of 20, Jaiswal quickly shifted gears and motored to his 18th First-Class century. In a solid third-wicket stand with Yash Rathod, Jaiswal helped India A overcome a shaky start after losing Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal off successive deliveries, as play began 100 minutes late due to bad weather.

Batting on 99, Jaiswal reached his century with a slog-swept six over mid-wicket in only 119 deliveries and moved up to 150 in another 25 deliveries. The 24-year-old southpaw racked up an unbeaten 154 by Tea as India collected 237 runs in the post-Lunch session. Jaiswal’s innings was studded with 15 fours and five sixes at the break as India A led the hosts by 191 runs before the final session on Day 4.