Yashasvi Jaiswal bounces back from duck, smashes 150 vs NZ A ahead of Test series

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India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal broke out of his scoring drought in the red-ball format with a massive century for India A in their second unofficial Test against New Zealand A on Tuesday.
Resuming from his overnight score of 20, Jaiswal quickly shifted gears and motored to his 18th First-Class century. In a solid third-wicket stand with Yash Rathod, Jaiswal helped India A overcome a shaky start after losing Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal off successive deliveries, as play began 100 minutes late due to bad weather.
Batting on 99, Jaiswal reached his century with a slog-swept six over mid-wicket in only 119 deliveries and moved up to 150 in another 25 deliveries. The 24-year-old southpaw racked up an unbeaten 154 by Tea as India collected 237 runs in the post-Lunch session. Jaiswal’s innings was studded with 15 fours and five sixes at the break as India A led the hosts by 191 runs before the final session on Day 4.
The players shook hands shortly after Tea after Rathod reached his 12th First Class century in only 122 deliveries.
Jaiswal also completed 5000 runs in the First Class format during the match, with his average holding steady above 53 after 101 innings.
100 for yashasvi jaiswal 👀 https://t.co/DNFDMgFvSA
— 🧗🏻 (@__jaisball) November 3, 2026
Bouncing back from a duck
Jaiswal’s dipping form was of concern for India ahead of the two-match Test series against the Kiwis, beginning at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on November 19.
He had not hit a half-century in the red-ball format since August. In the previous four-day game against New Zealand A last week, Jaiswal registered scores of 17 and 5. The left-hander opened the batting for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy season opener against Chandigarh at home earlier this month and fell for a 13-ball duck.
Since the Sri Lanka tour, Jaiswal has recorded four ducks in nine successive innings. In the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, Jaiswal fell for a duck in the second innings. Across three innings in the drawn series, Jaiswal gathered 77 runs. He had also registered a blob in the practice game against the SLC XI prior to that Test.
Jaiswal recently made India’s ODI squad against the West Indies but was benched for all three matches. He was, however, omitted from the ODI side for the five-match series against the New Zealand, starting on November 4 in Auckland.