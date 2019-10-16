Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes youngest batsman to score double century in One-Day cricket

17-year-old Mumbai opener Yashasvi Jaiswal became the youngest batsman to score a double century in List A (One-Day) cricket. Jaiswal scored 203 runs from 154 balls against Jharkhand in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 at KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur on Wednesday. The southpaw’s record-breaking innings had 12 sixes, most by a batsman in an innings in the history of Vijay Hazare tournament.

Jaiswal also became the seventh Indian batsman to score a double century in List A cricket and fourth to achieve it in the domestic circuit. With this double century, Jaiswal’s List A average goes over 100.

This is Jaiswal’s third century in five games in the tournament. He shared a 200-run opening partnership with Aditya Tare. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 78 runs from 102 deliveries.

The teenager’s maiden double century followed by skipper Shreyas Iyer’s 14-ball 31 cameo helped Mumbai post 358 for 3 in the first innings.

The opposition bowling lineup boasted of speedster Varun Aaron, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and Under-19 World Cup-winning member Anukul Roy.

This is the second double century of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. Sanju Samson broke a plethora of records with second-fastest double century of all-time in List A cricket against Goa. Samson scored 212 runs from 129 balls at the same venue on October 12.