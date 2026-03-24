Rape-accused Yash Dayal to not play IPL 2026, but RCB say pacer ‘remains under contract’

After months of uncertainty over his availability, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday confirmed that left-arm pacer Yash Dayal will not feature for the defending champions in the IPL 2026 season.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat confirmed that Dayal will not link up with the squad as he is battling personal issues. However, the 29-year-old will be retained under his playing contract with the franchise, Bobat confirmed. Dayal was snapped up for Rs 5 crore by RCB ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

“Yash Dayal will not be a part of RCB this season. He’s going through a personal situation. He remains under contract. It was decided in his best interest,” Babat said, leaving the side short of a key paceman.