Yash Dayal breaks silence on IPL 2026 absence from RCB squad: ‘I should be there’

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Yash Dayal has spoken for the first time about missing IPL 2026, saying he is still part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) setup despite not featuring in the season.
The left-arm pacer, who played a key role in RCB’s title-winning 2025 campaign, said he wasn’t removed from the team and it was not his personal decision to opt out of IPL 2026. RCB had earlier confirmed that Dayal would miss IPL 2026 due to personal reasons, but would remain under contract with the franchise.
Speaking on the Talk with Manvendra podcast, Dayal said, “They haven’t removed me from the team, and they haven’t even announced a replacement because maybe they still see me as part of the squad. It wasn’t my personal decision to opt out of this season. The statement may become controversial, but decisions are always taken by the authorities… I miss it a lot and feel like I should be there.”
He also said he remains in regular touch with the RCB management despite being away from the squad.
“There is communication with the management. Sometimes they call me, sometimes I call them. I speak with the director, and I also stay in touch with DK (Dinesh Karthik) bhaiya.”
Dayal had been a key part of RCB’s bowling attack across the last two IPL seasons, but his absence this year has been felt as the team struggled to find a consistent third seamer option. The gap has forced the franchise to rotate combinations without settling on a stable pace unit outside their lead bowlers.
The defending champions have leaned heavily on their main bowling group of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood, but consistency outside the leading pair has been missing across key phases of the tournament.
With his future still tied to the franchise, Dayal insisted the communication line with RCB remains open, even as uncertainty continues around when he will return to competitive cricket.
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