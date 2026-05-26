Yash Dayal breaks silence on IPL 2026 absence from RCB squad: ‘I should be there’

Dayal said he remains in regular touch with the RCB management despite being away from the squad. (CREIMAS)

Yash Dayal has spoken for the first time about missing IPL 2026, saying he is still part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) setup despite not featuring in the season.

The left-arm pacer, who played a key role in RCB’s title-winning 2025 campaign, said he wasn’t removed from the team and it was not his personal decision to opt out of IPL 2026. RCB had earlier confirmed that Dayal would miss IPL 2026 due to personal reasons, but would remain under contract with the franchise.

Speaking on the Talk with Manvendra podcast, Dayal said, “They haven’t removed me from the team, and they haven’t even announced a replacement because maybe they still see me as part of the squad. It wasn’t my personal decision to opt out of this season. The statement may become controversial, but decisions are always taken by the authorities… I miss it a lot and feel like I should be there.”