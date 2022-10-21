scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

‘Yaar parctice ke time bolo mat distraction hoti hai:’ Virat Kohli requests fans to keep it low during net session

Virat Kohli requests fans to don't cheer loudly at the practice session as it hampers his concentration.

Virat Kohli talks to the fans during a net session. (Screengrab)

All eyes are on Virat Kohli ahead of India’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan, to be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

In a video going viral on social media, Virat Kohli can be seen requesting the local fans to don’t cheer loudly during the practice session as it hampers his concentration.

Yaar parctice ke time bolo mat distraction hoti hai (Please don’t shout during the practice sessions as it distracts him),” Kohli said to the fans, who were cheering for him during India’s net session.

The Indian team has hit the ground running. They India has been acclimatizing in Western Australia, where it had a win and a loss in practice games against a West Australian XI. Before they moved to Brisbane, where they won a last over thriller against Australia, while the second game against the West Indies was washed out.

Following last year’s T20 World Cup embarrassment in the UAE, India made some changes to the composition of the team and coaching staff.

Rohit Sharma now leads the team following Virat Kohli’s decision in 2021 to step down as captain. Rahul Dravid has replaced Ravi Shastri as head coach.

Under new captain and coach, India has played 35 T20s at home and away, with 26 wins and eight losses. It holds the record for maximum wins in a calendar year, taking this form into the World Cup.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 12:18:13 pm
