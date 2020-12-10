X-Factor, Power Surge & Bash Boost: How the new rules played out in Big Bash League opener

The BBL 2020/21 season got off to a start with a Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers match on Thursday. (Twitter/BBL)

A few things never seen before on a cricket field — an umpire flapping both his arms alternately, the match ball being delivered by a drone, four substitutes waiting on the wings — were seen in the opening match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020/21 season between Sydney Sixers and Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday.

The three new rules in place for the season — X-Factor, Power Surge and Bash Boost — were seen in action for the first time as Hobart Hurricanes won the match by 16 runs.

Here’s how the new rules played out:

X-Factor

Rule: Both teams have the option to substitute a player from the 12th and the 13th member of the squad named on the team sheet. The substitution can be made at the half-way stage (at 10-over mark).

How it played out: Neither Hobart Hurricanes nor Sydney Sixers opted for the X-Factor substitution in the match.

Power Surge

Rule: The 6-over powerplay has been divided into two parts (4 overs and 2 overs). The first part will conclude after the completion of the fourth over. The second part can be picked at any part of the innings by the batting team from the 11th over onwards.

How it played out: Batting first, Hobart Hurricanes opted for their Power Surge (last 2 overs of Powerplay) at the end of 14 overs, with their score 96/4. They scored 25 runs off those 2 overs, going on to add 82 runs in the last 6 overs to end with 178/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing 179, Sydney Sixers opted for the Power Surge at the end of 11 overs, with the score 99/1 and the team needing 80 runs in 54 balls. 18 runs were added in the Power Surge but a few quick wickets fell immediately afterwards. They continued losing wickets and eventually folded for 162/6.

Bash Boost

Rule: A total of 3 points will be awarded for every win but teams can also earn an extra Bash Boost point. This bonus point will be given at the half-way stage of the second innings if the team is above the equivalent 10-over score. If the fielding side is above, they get the extra point.

How it played out: The Sydney Sixers won the first ever ‘Bash Boost’ point, because they were ahead at the halfway stage of their chase. They were 85/1 after 10 overs whereas Hobart Hurricanes, batting first, had been 72/3.

