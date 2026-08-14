WV Raman on Rishabh Pant: ‘He has got to go and play the way he knows to bat’

Rishabh Pant’s method of scoring runs in red-ball cricket might be a popular one, but he manages to score runs with it. He averages 43.37 in his red-ball career. However, the shots he opted to play at certain times in his Test career have drawn sharp criticism, but former Indian cricketer WV Raman urges him to play the way he knows.

“He has got to go and play the way he knows to bat, and that’s when he will be at his best. I think if he personally looks at playing more like a Test batter, or somebody where he insists that he bats like a normal Test batter, then it will be a case of him getting into a bit of a tangle.”

“Rishabh Pant must be given a free license to play the way he plays. I think he is at his best when he plays his aggressive brand of cricket. He has won a few Test matches abroad from really dire situations. So, I think Rishabh Pant deserves to be given that license.”

“It’s so easy to have the wonderful benefit of hindsight, isn’t it? But the fact of the matter is that we need to really slot and assess players based on their strengths and their limitations. If you are looking at Rishabh Pant’s strengths, as far as I am concerned, his strength is batting aggressively, going after the bowlers, getting runs quickly,” said Raman

“But if he were to be asked to bat defensively and in the conventional mode, then what would happen is that there will be a bit of a conflict between his mind and his trained reflexes because the mind will be telling him to try and take it easy. But his responses to a cricket ball will be faster than what his mind is telling him. So, that is not going to really help him.”