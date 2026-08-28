WTC Schedule 2025-27: Remaining series fixtures, best possible finish for all teams

With six teams left in contention for the ICC World Test Championship final next year, here's a look at how the forthcoming series are stacked up for each of them.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readAug 28, 2026 11:19 AM IST
India are handed a stiff challenge to make the WTC 2025-27 final next year. (CREIMAS)India are handed a stiff challenge to make the WTC 2025-27 final next year. (CREIMAS)
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India’s qualification path to the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 final took a gruelling turn on Thursday after securing a draw in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Finishing the two-match series 1-0 with a win in Galle in the first Test, Shubman Gill and Co.’s chances have taken a dent, handed a near-impossible gauntlet of winning all of their remaining games.

The draw left India with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52, with Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh occupying the four spots above them in the table. A win in Colombo would have taken their PCT to 63.33 and moved them up to fourth.

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ALSO READ | Why draw vs Sri Lanka in Colombo could cost India a WTC final spot

Winning six of those seven would give India 140 points and a PCT of 64.81; winning all seven would give them 152 points and a PCT of 70.37. Even seven wins, though, wouldn’t guarantee India a place in the final, since their position will also depend on how the teams above them perform.

Last cycle’s finalists, Australia and South Africa, continue to remain in the top two spots. After a 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh, Australia stand atop with a PCT of 80.00 with the Proteas at 75.00.

WTC 2025-27 Remaining schedule

Australia

Best possible finish: 90.90 PCT

South Africa vs Australia – 3 Tests – October 9-31, 2026

Australia vs New Zealand – 4 Tests – December 9-8 January, 2027

India vs Australia – 5 Tests – January 21-3 March, 2027

Bangladesh

Best possible finish: 77.77

Bangladesh vs West Indies – 2 Tests – October 28-9 November, 2026

South Africa vs Bangladesh – 2 Tests – November 15-27, 2026

Bangladesh vs England – 2 Tests – February 2027

England

Best possible finish: Eliminated

England vs Pakistan (ongoing) – 3 Tests – August 19-September 13, 2026

South Africa vs England – 3 Tests – December 17-7 January, 2027

Bangladesh vs England – 2 Tests – February 2027

India

Best possible finish: 70.37

New Zealand vs India – 2 Tests – November 19-1 December, 2026

India vs Australia – 5 Tests – January 21-3 March, 2027

New Zealand

Best possible finish: 80.95

New Zealand vs India – 2 Tests – November 19-1 December, 2026

Australia vs New Zealand – 4 Tests – December 9-8 January, 2027

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – 2 Tests – February 4-16, 2027

Pakistan

Best possible finish: Eliminated

England vs Pakistan (ongoing) – 3 Tests – August 19-September 13, 2026

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 2 Tests – November 9-21, 2026

Pakistan vs New Zealand – 2 Tests – March 2027

South Africa

Best possible finish: 90.90

South Africa vs Australia – 3 Tests – October 9-31, 2026

South Africa vs Bangladesh – 2 Tests – November 15-27, 2026

Sri Lanka vs South Africa – 2 Tests – February 2027

Sri Lanka

Best possible finish: 66.67

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 2 Tests – November 9-21, 2026

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – 2 Tests – February 4-16, 2027

Sri Lanka vs South Africa – 2 Tests – February 2027

West Indies 

Best possible finish: Eliminated 

Bangladesh vs West Indies – 2 Tests – October 28-9 November, 2026

WTC 2025-27 Updated standings

Rank Team P W L D Ded Points PCT
1 Australia 10 8 2 0 0 96 80.00
2 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00
3 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 0 52 72.22
4 Bangladesh 6 3 2 1 0 40 55.56
5 India 11 5 4 2 0 68 51.52
6 Sri Lanka 6 1 2 3 0 24 33.33
7 England [E] 14 5 8 1 14 50 29.76
8 West Indies [E] 12 2 8 2 2 30 20.83
9 Pakistan [E] 7 2 5 0 8 16 19.05

(Table updated after Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test on August 27, 2026)

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