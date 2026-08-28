WTC Schedule 2025-27: Remaining series fixtures, best possible finish for all teams

India are handed a stiff challenge to make the WTC 2025-27 final next year. (CREIMAS)

India’s qualification path to the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 final took a gruelling turn on Thursday after securing a draw in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Finishing the two-match series 1-0 with a win in Galle in the first Test, Shubman Gill and Co.’s chances have taken a dent, handed a near-impossible gauntlet of winning all of their remaining games.

The draw left India with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52, with Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh occupying the four spots above them in the table. A win in Colombo would have taken their PCT to 63.33 and moved them up to fourth.