WTC Schedule 2025-27: Remaining series fixtures, best possible finish for all teams

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India’s qualification path to the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 final took a gruelling turn on Thursday after securing a draw in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo.
Finishing the two-match series 1-0 with a win in Galle in the first Test, Shubman Gill and Co.’s chances have taken a dent, handed a near-impossible gauntlet of winning all of their remaining games.
The draw left India with a points percentage (PCT) of 51.52, with Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh occupying the four spots above them in the table. A win in Colombo would have taken their PCT to 63.33 and moved them up to fourth.
ALSO READ | Why draw vs Sri Lanka in Colombo could cost India a WTC final spot
Winning six of those seven would give India 140 points and a PCT of 64.81; winning all seven would give them 152 points and a PCT of 70.37. Even seven wins, though, wouldn’t guarantee India a place in the final, since their position will also depend on how the teams above them perform.
Last cycle’s finalists, Australia and South Africa, continue to remain in the top two spots. After a 1-1 series draw against Bangladesh, Australia stand atop with a PCT of 80.00 with the Proteas at 75.00.
Australia
Best possible finish: 90.90 PCT
South Africa vs Australia – 3 Tests – October 9-31, 2026
Australia vs New Zealand – 4 Tests – December 9-8 January, 2027
India vs Australia – 5 Tests – January 21-3 March, 2027
Bangladesh
Best possible finish: 77.77
Bangladesh vs West Indies – 2 Tests – October 28-9 November, 2026
South Africa vs Bangladesh – 2 Tests – November 15-27, 2026
Bangladesh vs England – 2 Tests – February 2027
England
Best possible finish: Eliminated
England vs Pakistan (ongoing) – 3 Tests – August 19-September 13, 2026
South Africa vs England – 3 Tests – December 17-7 January, 2027
Bangladesh vs England – 2 Tests – February 2027
India
Best possible finish: 70.37
New Zealand vs India – 2 Tests – November 19-1 December, 2026
India vs Australia – 5 Tests – January 21-3 March, 2027
New Zealand
Best possible finish: 80.95
New Zealand vs India – 2 Tests – November 19-1 December, 2026
Australia vs New Zealand – 4 Tests – December 9-8 January, 2027
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – 2 Tests – February 4-16, 2027
Pakistan
Best possible finish: Eliminated
England vs Pakistan (ongoing) – 3 Tests – August 19-September 13, 2026
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 2 Tests – November 9-21, 2026
Pakistan vs New Zealand – 2 Tests – March 2027
South Africa
Best possible finish: 90.90
South Africa vs Australia – 3 Tests – October 9-31, 2026
South Africa vs Bangladesh – 2 Tests – November 15-27, 2026
Sri Lanka vs South Africa – 2 Tests – February 2027
Sri Lanka
Best possible finish: 66.67
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – 2 Tests – November 9-21, 2026
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka – 2 Tests – February 4-16, 2027
Sri Lanka vs South Africa – 2 Tests – February 2027
West Indies
Best possible finish: Eliminated
Bangladesh vs West Indies – 2 Tests – October 28-9 November, 2026
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|96
|80.00
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|40
|55.56
|5
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|68
|51.52
|6
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|24
|33.33
|7
|England [E]
|14
|5
|8
|1
|14
|50
|29.76
|8
|West Indies [E]
|12
|2
|8
|2
|2
|30
|20.83
|9
|Pakistan [E]
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|16
|19.05
(Table updated after Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test on August 27, 2026)
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.