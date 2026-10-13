WTC Points Table 2025-27: Updated World Test Championship standings after AUS thrash SA in 1st Test

Australia have strengthened their grip at the top of the World Test Championship 2025-27 standings after a dominant performance on the final day in Durban sealed a crushing 214-run win over South Africa, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The Durban Test swung one way and then the other before Australia took complete control, thanks largely to a career-best performance from Player of the Match Matt Renshaw. Reduced to 124/6 on Day 1 by a lively South African seam attack, Renshaw produced a superb rescue act, scoring 190 and sharing an 83-run stand with Pat Cummins and a record 123-run partnership with Nathan Lyon to lift Australia to 390. That gave the tourists a handy 106-run first-innings lead. Renshaw struck again in the second innings, hitting a brisk 82 off 99 balls alongside Nic Maddinson’s 48, helping Australia declare at 314/6. Set an improbable 421 to win, South Africa’s resistance, built around Aiden Markram’s gritty 75, fell apart on the final day against Josh Hazlewood’s relentless spell of 6/49. Renshaw even picked up his maiden Test wicket as the hosts were bowled out for 206.