WTC Points Table 2025-27 update: Australia slip to 3rd after South Africa series defeat

Australia suffered a shock collapse on the final day of their South Africa tour as they lost the Newlands Test by 176 runs and triggered a big shake-up in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Temba Bavuma’s men clinched the three-match series 2-1 and solidified their top-two position on the points table.

Starting their 288-run chase on Day 5, Australia were rocked by a menacing opening spell from Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Rabada demolished the top order as he accounted for Matt Renshaw (0), Marnus Labuschagne (4) and Travis Head (14). Off-spinner Simon Harmer joined with two wickets, reducing the former WTC champions to 42 for six within the first session. Harmer added his third wicket on the stroke of Lunch, dismissing Mitchell Starc for a 25-ball duck and leaving the Aussies seven down for 60 in the opening session.