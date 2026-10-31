WTC Points Table 2025-27 update: Australia slip to 3rd after South Africa series defeat

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Australia suffered a shock collapse on the final day of their South Africa tour as they lost the Newlands Test by 176 runs and triggered a big shake-up in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Temba Bavuma’s men clinched the three-match series 2-1 and solidified their top-two position on the points table.
Starting their 288-run chase on Day 5, Australia were rocked by a menacing opening spell from Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. Rabada demolished the top order as he accounted for Matt Renshaw (0), Marnus Labuschagne (4) and Travis Head (14). Off-spinner Simon Harmer joined with two wickets, reducing the former WTC champions to 42 for six within the first session. Harmer added his third wicket on the stroke of Lunch, dismissing Mitchell Starc for a 25-ball duck and leaving the Aussies seven down for 60 in the opening session.
2 wickets in first over, KG Rabada on 🔥.
— Yash Jain (@yashjain4163) October 31, 2026
After losing a see-sawing opening first Test in Durban by 214 runs, the hosts bounced back with an innings thrashing of Pat Cummins and Co. in Gqeberha last week.
Australia’s WTC points percentage (PCT) reduced from 75 to 69.23, pushing them down to No. 3 on the table. Despite the win, South Africa have only managed to improve their PCT to 71.42 from 66.67 and move up to the No. 2 position. Having played six Tests this cycle for a PCT of 72.22, inaugural WTC winners New Zealand have moved up to No. 1 ahead of their two-match series against India, starting November 19.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh’s hopes of moving up the table took a huge blow as they lost the first Test against the West Indies in Mirpur by eight wickets.
ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 Points Table after SA vs AUS 3rd Test
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|D
|Pts
|Pct
|1
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|52
|72.22
|2
|South Africa
|7
|5
|2
|0
|60
|71.42
|3
|Australia
|13
|9
|4
|0
|108
|69.23
|4
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|68
|51.52
|5
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|40
|47.61
|6
|England
|16
|7
|8
|1
|74
|38.54
|7
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|2
|3
|24
|33.33
|8
|West Indies (E)
|13
|3
|8
|2
|42
|33.33
|9
|Pakistan (E)
|9
|2
|7
|0
|5
|4.63
As of October 31, 2026
Australia are next scheduled to face New Zealand in four Tests at home before touring India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy early next year. Meanwhile, the Proteas will host Bangladesh and England in five Tests before travelling to Sri Lanka for two Tests in February 2027.