WTC Points Table update after IND vs SL 1st Test: India make gains in Galle win

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India marginally improved their position on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after beating Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test at Galle on Wednesday.
Resuming their WTC bid in their first assignment since a 0-2 home series loss to South Africa in November last year, Shubman Gill’s men won a rain-affected Test by runs during the final day’s play. Winning the toss on Saturday, Gill opted to bat first on a slow turner. Led by No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test hundred (167), India racked up 462 on the board before the hosts put up 284, conceding a 178-run innings lead.
IND vs SL Galle Test Highlights
Despite a chunk of overs lost to rain over the first four days, India set up a 372-run target. Their second innings was wrapped up inside 50 overs, but India were powered by a quickfire half-century from Rishabh Pant, who also broke the record as the fastest batter to reach 100 Test sixes.
India’s WTC ranking after Galle Test win
The win marked India’s fifth victory in 10 Tests this cycle and a first since beating the West Indies in Ahmedabad last year. Their points percentage (PCT) improved marginally from 48.14 to 53.33. Despite the win, India remained fifth on the standings, behind Australia (77.77), South Africa (75.00), New Zealand (72.22), and Bangladesh (66.67).
Sri Lanka remained sixth on the table, with their PCT tumbling down to 33.33 with their second loss in five matches.
India have one Test remaining in the series before facing New Zealand in two Tests away from home. Their cycle will conclude with a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home next year.
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|Deducted
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|84
|77.77
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|66.67
|5
|India
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|64
|53.33
|6
|Sri Lanka
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|20
|33.33
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|0
|14
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|2
|30
|20.83
India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second Test from August 23 at the SSC Cricket Ground in Colombo.
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