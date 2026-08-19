WTC Points Table update after IND vs SL 1st Test: India make gains in Galle win

ICC WTC Points Table (2025-27) Update: India improved their position at No. 5 with the Galle Test win. (CREIMAS)

India marginally improved their position on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings after beating Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test at Galle on Wednesday.

Resuming their WTC bid in their first assignment since a 0-2 home series loss to South Africa in November last year, Shubman Gill’s men won a rain-affected Test by runs during the final day’s play. Winning the toss on Saturday, Gill opted to bat first on a slow turner. Led by No. 3 Devdutt Padikkal’s maiden Test hundred (167), India racked up 462 on the board before the hosts put up 284, conceding a 178-run innings lead.

IND vs SL Galle Test Highlights