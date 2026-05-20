WTC Points Table update: Bangladesh overtake India with historic 2-0 win over Pakistan

WTC Points Table: With a historic maiden home series win over Pakistan, Bangladesh overtook India who have slipped to sixth spot with only 52 points in nine matches, suffering four losses.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: May 20, 2026 11:20 AM IST
WTC Points Table: Bangladesh jumped to fifth with their win over Pakistan in Sylhet. (BCB)WTC Points Table: Bangladesh jumped to fifth with their win over Pakistan in Sylhet. (BCB)
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ICC World Test Championship (2025-27) Points Table update: Bangladesh achieved a landmark 2-0 series victory over Pakistan in Sylhet on Wednesday.

In pursuit of a world record target of 437, Pakistan fell short in the opening session of the final day, conceding a 78-run defeat. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam walked away with figures of 6/120 as Pakistan were bundled out on 358 after Mohammad Rizwan fell short of a century on 94.

The win catapulted Bangladesh to fifth spot in the standings after four matches in the season. They overtook India who have slipped to sixth spot with only 52 points in nine matches, suffering four losses. Bangladesh’s points percentage (PCT) of 58.33 placed them ahead of India, who stand at 48.15. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s freefall continued as their PCT dropped to 8.33 in four matches. Only the West Indies stand below Pakistan on the table with a meagre PCT of 4.17, losing seven of their eight matches this cycle.

Bangladesh had won the rain-hit first Test over the visitors by 104 runs, with speedster Nahid Rana running through the Pakistan order with a five-wicket haul.

WTC Points Table updated (as of May, 2026)

Teams M W L D PTS PCT
1 Australia 8 7 1 0 84 87.5
2 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 28 77.78
3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 36 75
4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 16 66.67
5 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 28 58.33
6 India 9 4 4 1 52 48.15
7 England 10 3 6 1 38 31.67
8 Pakistan 4 1 3 0 4 8.33
9 West Indies 8 0 7 1 4 4.17

Defending world champions Australia lead the table with a PCT  of 87.5, enduring only one loss so far. New Zealand and South Africa make up the top three with 77.78 and 75 PCT respectively.

WTC Points System

  • 12 points for a win
  • 6 points for a tie
  • 4 points for a draw
  • Teams are ranked according to the percentage of points won.
  • The Top two teams progress to the final in 2027.
  • Point Deductions: Points are deducted for slow over rates.

 

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