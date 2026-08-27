WTC Points Table 2025-27: Updated World Test Championship standings after India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja of India celebrates the wicket of Prabath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka during Day 5 of the 2nd Test match between Sri Lanka and India at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo, Sri Lanka, on August 27, 2026. (CREIMAS)

With India drawing with Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test in Colombo on Thursday, the World Test Championships (WTC) table saw just minor changes with the Shubman Gill-led team still at 5th position while Sri Lanka occupied the 6th spot.

India went close to a victory and series whitewash even at the end of the 4th day but Sonal Dinusha stood there like a wall for the hosts, scoring centuries in both innings as India could not skittle Sri Lanka out on time after enforcing follow-on. The series hence ended 1-0 in India’s favour after their win in the 1st Test in Galle.