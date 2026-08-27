WTC Points Table 2025-27: Updated World Test Championship standings after India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

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With India drawing with Sri Lanka in the 2nd Test in Colombo on Thursday, the World Test Championships (WTC) table saw just minor changes with the Shubman Gill-led team still at 5th position while Sri Lanka occupied the 6th spot.
India went close to a victory and series whitewash even at the end of the 4th day but Sonal Dinusha stood there like a wall for the hosts, scoring centuries in both innings as India could not skittle Sri Lanka out on time after enforcing follow-on. The series hence ended 1-0 in India’s favour after their win in the 1st Test in Galle.
Australia’s recent win over Bangladesh in the second Test at Mackay lifted their points percentage (PCT) to 80.00, keeping them firmly at the top of the table. Defending champions South Africa remain second with a PCT of 75.00, having won three of their four matches, though they have played the fewest games among the top five. New Zealand sit third with 72.22, having lost just once in six outings.
Bangladesh are fourth with 55.56 after their heavy defeat. India round off the top five with a PCT of 51.52, following their Colombo Test draw against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka occupy sixth place with a PCT of 33.33, having played six matches with just one win.
England are seventh with a PCT of 29.76, their 14 matches the most by any team, but their haul of five wins and eight losses has left them mid-table. The points deduction of 14 for maintaining a slow over-rate has further hurt their campaign.
At the bottom of the table are Pakistan following their innings and 103-run defeat to England in the first Test at Headingley. Pakistan’s PCT dropped to 19.05, placing them behind West Indies, who now sit eighth with a PCT of 20.83. West Indies have played 12 matches, winning just two and losing eight, with two points deducted for over-rate offences.
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Ded
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|96
|80.00
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|40
|55.56
|5
|India
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|68
|51.52
|6
|Sri Lanka
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|24
|33.33
|7
|England
|14
|5
|8
|1
|14
|50
|29.76
|8
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|2
|30
|20.83
|9
|Pakistan
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|16
|19.05
(Table updated after Sri Lanka vs India 2nd Test on August 27, 2026)
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