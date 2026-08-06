WTC Points Table 2025-27: Updated World Test Championship standings after PAK beat WI in 2nd Test

Pakistan got back to winning ways as Babar Azam’s side beat West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test to level the two-match series after losing the opener. This is only Pakistan’s second win of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.

The victory at Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday also ended Pakistan’s three-year wait for an away Test win, their first on foreign soil since July 2023.

Chasing a modest target of 75, Pakistan reached 77/2 shortly after lunch, with first-innings centurion Abdullah Shafique and captain Babar Azam unbeaten on 24 each. Earlier, Pakistan’s spinners ran through the West Indies batting line-up, bowling them out for 117 in the second innings. Off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm spinner Ali Usman shared eight wickets between them, finishing with figures of 4/32 and 4/39 respectively.