WTC Points Table 2025-27: Updated World Test Championship standings after PAK beat WI in 2nd Test

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Pakistan got back to winning ways as Babar Azam’s side beat West Indies by eight wickets in the second Test to level the two-match series after losing the opener. This is only Pakistan’s second win of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle.
The victory at Queen’s Park Oval on Wednesday also ended Pakistan’s three-year wait for an away Test win, their first on foreign soil since July 2023.
Chasing a modest target of 75, Pakistan reached 77/2 shortly after lunch, with first-innings centurion Abdullah Shafique and captain Babar Azam unbeaten on 24 each. Earlier, Pakistan’s spinners ran through the West Indies batting line-up, bowling them out for 117 in the second innings. Off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm spinner Ali Usman shared eight wickets between them, finishing with figures of 4/32 and 4/39 respectively.
In the first innings, West Indies were bundled out for 164 after electing to bat first. Pakistan responded with 250, securing a crucial 86-run lead, with Shafique’s century (120) anchoring the innings and useful contributions from the lower order.
The victory snapped Pakistan’s eight-match losing streak in overseas Tests and gave them their first Test triumph in the Caribbean in five years.
The win lifted Pakistan to eighth place in the World Test Championship standings, leapfrogging their hosts West Indies. With the victory, Pakistan’s points percentage (PCT) improved from 6.67 to 22.22, while West Indies slipped to the bottom with a PCT of 20.83.
Australia continue to lead the WTC table with an impressive 87.50 PCT, having won seven of their eight Tests so far. Defending champions South Africa occupy second place with a 75.00 PCT, having won three of their four matches.
New Zealand are third, Bangladesh fourth, while India wrap up the top five in the leaderboard.
Here is the full updated standings:
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|Deducted
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|28
|58.33
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|20
|41.67
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|1
|0
|14
|38
|24.36
|8
|Pakistan
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|16
|22.22
|9
|West Indies
|12
|2
|8
|2
|0
|2
|30
|20.83
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