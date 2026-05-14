WTC at stake, India could send 3-4 red-ball regulars with A Team to Sri Lanka

India's captain Shubman Gill, right, along with teammates appeal to the umpire during day four of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

With a busy international calendar set to commence days after the Indian Premier League concludes on May 31, India are already looking ahead for four important Tests series that line-up this year.

With an important two-match Test series scheduled in Sri Lanka in August, India have slotted two India A fixtures in June and July and will also play a practice fixture in the island before the series commences. The Indian Express understands that the selectors are exploring the possibility of sending three-four Test specialists with the A team for at least one of the A team fixtures.

Having played nine Test matches in the current World Test Championship cycle, India are in the fifth spot and face the danger of not qualifying for the final for the second consecutive edition. For India to stand a chance to remain in the hunt for the final showdown in England next year, they need to win at least three of the four Tests in Sri Lanka and New Zealand before they host their final series in the cycle against Australia in January-February next year.