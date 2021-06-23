WTC Final: Why Ravindra Jadeja was out despite Neil Wagner’s back foot crossing the return crease

India's Ravindra Jadeja walks off the field after losing his wicket to Neil Wagner. (AP Photo)

Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal on Day 6 of the World Test Championship final drew sharp reactions from fans after several of them wondered if Neil Wagner’s delivery was a no-ball due to the placement of his back-foot.

Wagner, who was charging in at Jadeja, peppered the southpaw with some brilliant short-pitched bowling. Wagner’s strategy reaped rewards when Jadeja poked at one that was angled across him and got an outside edge to Watling who gobbled it up easily.

While the Black Caps celebrated the wicket, a lot of fans on social media were crying foul that Wagner’s back foot had crossed the return crease, and hence it was a no-ball.

As per me, Wagner has almost bowled 5-6 similar no balls in the last few overs. I am watching the Hindi commentry and really surprised that no one is calling that out except for that one time @cricketaakash talked about this. Who is gonna ask the umpires to take a note of it? https://t.co/NacXKvBXJh — Ricky talks cricket (@CricRicky) June 23, 2021

#staraikelungal Hi balaji Sir, During Jadeja’s wicket Wagner’s backfoot touched the side crease, But this was not called as a no-ball, Can u please explain why this was not given a no-ball? — Dare_Daniel_Raj (@DareDanielRaj1) June 23, 2021 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Replays showed that Wagner had indeed crossed over the return crease before delivering the ball, but the decision stood even after an umpire referral.

However, there was no error and Wagner wasn’t on the wrong side of the law. His foot had landed fine before it crossed over the line, which meant the delivery was legitimate.

What does the law say?

According to guardians of the game, MCC, the landing position of the foot is the decider in arriving at the no-ball call or a delivery to be fair in respect of the feet, in the delivery stride,

21.5.1 the bowler’s back foot must land within and not touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery