WTC final: VVS Laxman backs Ishant Sharma to be leader of 3-man pace attack

Shami, Bumrah and Ishant are likely to lead India's bowling attack in England (Source: AP)

Saying India should go for the experienced Ishant Sharma over Mohammad Siraj as the WTC final is a one-off match, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman suggested India should field five bowling options — Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’, former Laxman spoke about how Virat Kohli will decide the final squad for the WTC finals.

The former Indian cricketer said, “I appreciate the way Mohammad Siraj performed in Australia and with the limited opportunities he got against England in the home series. But I think the way Ishant Sharma has contributed to the success and progress of the Indian team – we can’t discount that.”

“It’s a one-off Test match, it’s a World Test Championship final. I would back Ishant Sharma because over so many years he has contributed immensely to the Indian team and we’ve seen that it’s actually the leader of the pack,” Laxman said.

Laxman also said Ashwin would be India’s ‘first choice spinner’ and that Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘complete package’ adds a dimension to the team.

The final will begin on Friday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

India squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin. Ravindra Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.