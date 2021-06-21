WTC Final: Virat Kohli caught on stump mic fervently sledging to Tom Latham

Virat Kohli in action during the third day of the WTC final against New Zealand. (Twitter)

Virat Kohli was caught sledging New Zealand opener Tom Latham during the ICC World Test Championship final at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Batting first, India got off to a bright start ending the second day of the contest in a comfortable position on 146/3. But afterwards, the Kyle Jamieson-led Kiwi pace attack dismantled them on 217 during the second session of the third day.

Defending their below-par first innings total, the 32-year-old Kohli opted to start with the pacers. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah took command of the attack and helped their team reduce New Zealand to 101/2 before the end of the day.

At the start of New Zealand’s innings, Kohli made a deliberate attempt in Bumrah’s over to foil the concentration of Latham, who was in the middle with Conway.

“He got no idea Jas [Bumrah], You’re all over him buddy, You can make him up there as well, He knows he’s not getting it on the bat, boys,” he said.

On Monday, the lunch break was taken without a ball being bowled after incessant rain held up proceedings. Earlier, the entire opening day was washed out and on day two, 64.4 overs of play were possible with bad light prompting interruptions.

The ICC will have to use the reserve sixth day to make up for the lost time.

The two teams will share the honours if the match ends in a draw or a tie.