WTC Final: Virat ‘Tinker man’ Kohli’s captaincy absolutely spot-on

Indian fast bowlers rattled the New Zealand batting order on the fifth day of the world test championship final on Tuesday.

Mohammed Shami (4/76) was the pick of the bowlers for India but Kane Williamson ground out a hard-fought 49 off 177 balls while Tim Southee (30) and Kyle Jamieson (21) made useful contributions as the Black Caps were bowled out for 249, earning a slender lead of 32 runs.

Right from the start, the Indian bowlers led by Shami were on the money hitting the right lines and lengths. Success came early as Shami dismissed Ross Taylor for 11 courtesy of a great catch by young Shubman Gill.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman analysed the dismissal in his post-lunch analysis and credited Virat Kohli’s captaincy for the dismissal. According to Laxman, Kohli had placed Gill deliberately at the position.

“A lot of credit for Ross Taylor wicket should be given to Virat Kohli. Ross Taylor has the tendency to play in the air when he play the drives and Shubman Gill was stationed there, just parallel to the crease, silly mid-off position and that’s the reason why he caught that blinder. Fantastic captaincy, fantastic display of fast bowling,” Laxman was quoted as saying by Star Sports.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was also effusive in his praise for Kohli’s captaincy and said that the India skipper was spot-on with his bowling changes.

“I thought Virat Kohli had a day as well, good morning. Every bowling change he made (was a good one). To the left-hander Nicholls, we know Ishant bowls well, bowl straight on. He kept Shami on even though he bowled six or seven overs in that session. So, pretty much spot on from India throughout the session. Catching, captaincy, and bowling,” Hussain said.

“Sometimes, Virat Kohli does certain things, I call him the tinker man. But today morning, he did things with a lot of purpose. The changes he made were absolutely spot-on. Ishant to the left-handers. And like VVS Laxman said, there was no left-hander for Ashwin. 10 minutes to go to Lunch. BJ Watling in the middle, and he kept Shami on. And immediately Shami gets the wicket.

“He made right changes at the right time,” Hussain added.

“Now, India are the favourites even though New Zealand were the favourites half an hour ago, and that is how quickly things change in England. And that is why Virat Kohli’s captaincy was spot-on,” he further added.