WTC Final: Tim Southee says England series, training in Southampton will help New Zealand

Tim Southee believes being in England for one month leading up to the WTC final gives New Zealand an edge. (File Photo/Reuters)

New Zealand’s opening bowler Tim Southee believes that the upcoming two-Test series against England will serve as “great preparation” for the Kiwis before the marquee World Test Championship final against India.

New Zealand are playing two Tests against England at the Lord’s (Jun 2-6) and Birmingham (Jun 10-14). The WTC final final is scheduled from June 18.

The 32-year-old with 302 Test wickets said New Zealand’s focus at the moment is to beat England but admitted that the series will indeed be a great opportunity to gear up for the big battle against India.

“It will be great to have those matches leading to the final. So for us, it’s great preparation for that final but we are looking at two-match series against a quality English side in their conditions,” Southee said during a virtual press conference on Friday.

New Zealand had their first training session at the Ageas Bowl following a three-day hard quarantine upon landing in the UK. Southee said the post-quarantine training in Southampton is also very helpful as they would play India at the same venue.

“I imagine we’ll probably be in the same room when we come back and it’s nice for the guys who haven’t been here to be able to come here and experience it,” he said.

“And when you come back for the final, you’re a little bit more comfortable having spent some time here.”