Inclement weather may influence team strategy, force reserve day

The final will be played between India and New Zealand from June 18 (File Photo)

Forecast for the World Test Championship final between India and England appears bleak, with Accuweather predicting persistent showers accompanied by thunderstorms on all six days (including the reserve day) in Southampton. Here’s a lowdown:

June 18, Day 1: The opening day is expected to be cool and cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. With up to 67% chances of rain, expect a curtailed start to the WTC final.

June 19, Day 2: Morning showers are expected. Barring that, however, a sustained spell of sunshine is predicted, making this the best day for cricket.

June 20, Day 3: Temperatures will drop and showers are expected, making this another start-stop day.

June 21, Day 4: Cloudy with passing showers. Like Day 2, a sustained spell of cricket can be expected.

June 22, Day 5: Cool, windy, with a spell of showers in the afternoon.

June 23, Reserve Day: Apart from a spell of rain in the afternoon, sunshine is expected.

Teams to alter strategy

India might drop one of their spinners, either Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin, to accommodate an extra seamer. New Zealand might also adopt a similar strategy. It also seems to be a plausible option given Ageas Bowl curator Simon Lee’s assertion that the pitch will have “bounce, pace and carry”.

Reserve Day looms

The reserve day has been scheduled to make up playing time that cannot be recovered through the normal provisions each day. “In the event of time being lost during the match, the ICC match referee will regularly update the teams and media about the way in which the reserve day may be used. The final decision on whether the reserve day needs to be used will be announced at the scheduled start of the last hour on the fifth day,” an ICC statement said.

Given the bleak weather forecast in Southampton, the match is almost certain to progress to Day 6.

What happens if it’s a draw, tie or complete washout?

In such scenarios, the trophy will be shared by both teams.