WTC Final: Off the pitch, walkie-talkies and binoculars catch fan frenzy

Persistent rain continued to disrupt the world test championship final between India and New Zealand as no play was possible before lunch on Monday.

New Zealand was somewhat comfortably placed at 101/2 after fast bowler Kyle Jamiesen’s 5/31 dismissed India for 217 in the first innings on the third day of the rain-affected inaugural WTC final.

Update: Play on Day 4 abandoned due to rain. We thank our fans who turned up and kept the tempo high. See you again, tomorrow.🙌 #TeamIndia #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/0OpqZ0hGd5 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2021

The first day was completely washed out while only 64.4 overs could be bowled on the second day.

With little action on field, fans indulged in a lot of social media activity. Mohammed Siraj, who is on the bench for the game, was trending after his picture from the stands at the Southampton went viral.

Siraj was seen talking on a walkie-talkie. (Screengrab) Siraj was seen talking on a walkie-talkie. (Screengrab)

Elsewhere, Rohit Sharma’s better half, Ritika Sajdeh, utilized the opportunity for some leg-pulling as she shared a picture of her husband and captioned: “Trying to watch the game or spy on us,” in her Instagram story with a picture of Rohit with the binoculars.

Rohit Sharma on day three of WTC Final. (Instagram) Rohit Sharma on day three of WTC Final. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, it continued to rain on day four at the Ageas Bowl. There is the provision of a reserve day. If the outcome is a draw, the trophy will be shared.