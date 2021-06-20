WTC Final: Kyle Jamieson breaks record, outwits his RCB captain Virat Kohli

Kyle Jamieson bagged a five-wicket haul in an exceptional display of swing bowling as India were bowled out for 217 on day three of the WTC final on Sunday.

Steaming in with a beautiful seam relentlessly, Jamieson got the ball to swing and was terrific as he picked up his fifth 5- wicket haul in just his 8th Test Match. Jamieson, who made his Test debut in February 2020, has bowled 96 maidens, picked up 44 wickets at an average of 14 which includes one 10 wicket haul.

Kyle Jamieson wasn’t a bowler until he left high school. Playing his eighth Test match, he’s already taken four five-wicket hauls 👏 Get to know the @BLACKCAPS gun 📹 pic.twitter.com/XwoREiL21F — ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021

Jamieson struck at the start of each of the first two sessions as India lost its last seven wickets for 71 runs before getting bowled out 30 minutes after lunch. He got the key wickets of Virat Kohli (44) and Rishabh Pant (4) during a six-over opening spell with the old ball after India resumed on 146/3.

Kohli couldn’t add to his overnight score as Jamieson consistently challenged the India skipper with full-pitched deliveries before getting him leg before wicket with late seam movement. The Indian captain went for a television referral, but the replays clearly suggested the ball would have gone on to hit the leg stump.

Jamieson set up Kohli with balls that were nipping away. Kohli was smartly leaving them away, unruffled. However, on the fourth ball of the over, the Kiwi pacer got one to jagg back in and the slight shuffle was Kohli’s undoing as he was caught in front.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Pant was Jamieson’s 42nd Test wicket – the most by a New Zealand seamer after playing eight Tests. He went past Jack Cowie who played cricket in the 30s and 40s for the Kiwis.

The tall fast bowler returned after lunch and with the second new ball removed both Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah off successive deliveries to cap a brilliant 22 overs of swing bowling.

Meanwhile, it was Trent Boult (2-47) wrapped up the innings when Ravindra Jadeja (15) gloved a leg side catch to diving wicketkeeper BJ Watling behind the wickets as the sun briefly came out after inclement weather had disrupted the inaugural WTC final.