Wednesday, June 23, 2021
WTC Final: ‘Good things happen to good people, happy for Kane Williamson’

New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship title after beating India by eight wickets in final.

By: Sports Desk |
June 23, 2021 11:41:46 pm
WTC Final, WTC Final 2021, WTC Final reactions, Kane Williamson, New Zealand WTC final, India vs New Zealand, New Zealand cricket, cricket newsIndia's captain Virat Kohli, left, watches as New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson, right, and Ross Taylor celebrate their win. (AP Photo)

A tenacious New Zealand lifted the inaugural World Test Championship title with a comfortable eight-wicket win over India on the sixth and final day of the marquee final on Wednesday.

It is first major ICC trophy for the Black Caps, who had ended runners-up at the 2019 ODI World Cup after losing the final to hosts England on boundary count. They had also lost the 2015 World Cup final to Australia.

The seasoned pair of skipper Kane Williamson (52) and Ross Taylor (47) took New Zealand past the finish line with their unbeaten 96-run partnership as they overhauled the 139-run target without much fuss.

A target of 139 wasn’t going to be difficult and Williamson (52 not out), after a brilliant match as captain, played sublime drives in a short chase on a balmy reserve day which was used to compensate for two days of cricket being lost to rain.

There was the trademark serene smile on his face which widened following a hug from his mate Ross Taylor (47 not out) in a very low-key celebration for a team that is high-profile in its own right.

Here are all the reactions after the match-

 

Earlier, India’s batsmen failed to dazzle on the day when it mattered most as New Zealand’s canny operators and their classy skipper Kane Williamson deservingly walked away with the inaugural World Test Championship title.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
