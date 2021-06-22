WTC Final Day 5: Shami on song at Southampton, makes Watling his bunny; Gill takes a great catch

Mohammed Shami bowled a fine spell and earned due to rewards in the first session on the fifth day of the World Test Championship Final, on Tuesday. Shami picked up two wickets while fellow seamer Ishant Sharma bagged another as India reduced New Zealand to 135/5 at lunch.

Shami sent back Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1) while Ishant got rid of left-handed Henry Nicholls (7).

Shami’s success in the morning session was a result of his adjustment in length, as he bowled slightly fuller. His average length which was 7.48 metres on day three was 6.94 metres on Tuesday, thus indicating the shift in length.

Here’s a pitchmap of every false shot drawn by Mohammed Shami in Tests in England. #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/gx4oWTLGMb — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 22, 2021

Shami set up Watling perfectly with a short ball, a wide one, and then one swinging away from him before bowling it much straighter to beat the outside edge and knock off the top of his middle and off stump.

That wicket btw. irl rattling 🥵 pic.twitter.com/iHLU9GbssE — MehmeT (@thewhippinboy) June 22, 2021

The dismissal brought back the memories of the 2016 Test between India and New Zealand where Shami had got his bunny Watling and pulled off a similar celebration after his wicket.

Shami to Watling 5 years apart pic.twitter.com/vZjGPvtMEs — KiII Bill Pandey (@93off58) June 22, 2021

Gill takes a great catch to dismiss Taylor

Shami got the ball to swing and bounce. The seamer bowled a steady line and induced overnight batsman Ross Taylor, who made 11, into driving. Shubman Gill hurled himself at the cover to take a low catch. What makes the catch even more impressive is that Gill caught the catch with a reaction time of just 0.88 Seconds.

Shami got his third scalp of the match, as he trapped Colin de Grandhomme in front of the stumps for 13. Once again Shami set up de Grandhomme by bowling one slightly close to the stump and ball going outside. In the very next ball, he went wide off the crease angling in, the batsman expecting it to just move away. Alas, came in with the angle and so did the CGH bat though a little late.

Mohammad Shami Saab again at it’s best.!Shami has been just sensational.!#WTC21final pic.twitter.com/UyTioreVQF — Deep Point (@ComeonPant) June 22, 2021

The one-off contest has already lost two full days to rain on England’s south coast, diminishing hopes of a result in the inaugural final of test cricket’s pinnacle event.