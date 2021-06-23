scorecardresearch
WTC Final: BJ Watling dislocates ring finger, returns to keep in farewell Test

New Zealand Cricket confirmed that BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session.

June 23, 2021
BJ WatlingNew Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling, left, reacts in pain after getting hurt in an attempt to catch the ball . (AP Photo)

BJ Watling on the last day of his fine Test career dislocated his right ring finger but continued to keep wickets in the first session of the reserve day in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final on Wednesday.

Watling was injured when he tried to collect the ball while running in from his position behind the stumps.

“BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field,” NZC posted on Twitter.

Watling had announced last month that he will retire after New Zealand’s England tour that also included the WTC Final against India.

Arguably the best ever wicketkeeper-batsman to play for New Zealand, Watling had missed the second Test against England to recover from a back injury.

In his 75th and final Test, Watling took catches of India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane.

Earlier, Watling led his team out on the field on the last day of the World Test Championship between India and New Zealand in Southampton. He will retire from international cricket after this Test match.

India captain Virat Kohli’s gesture for Watling on his final day as a Test player won hearts of fans across the world.

There was a provision of a sixth day in the WTC final and New Zealand had fought its way back after two days of play were washed out due to rain.

