WTC Final 2021: India achieve unwanted record at Rose Bowl

India faced New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. (AP Photos)

In what can be best described as an abject performance by the Indian batsmen on a good batting track, Indian batsmen never found the going to get easier. Rishabh Pant’s top-scored for India with an aggressive 41 in India’s second innings at the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

For the first time since the Lord’s Test in 2018, it had happened when not a single Indian batter failed to reach the half-century in an innings. India played 26 Tests in between both these matches.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson also became one of the few captains who have now got the Indian team out for less than 250 in six consecutive innings, a testimony to his brilliant cricketing acumen and near-perfect execution by his bowlers.

This is also the fourth instance of New Zealand pacers taking all 20 wickets in a Test match against India. This occurred for the first time in Wellington (2002), followed by Hamilton (2002), Auckland (2014) and Southampton (2021*)

India’s nemesis Kyle Jamieson (2/30), who again got his “bunny” Virat Kohli, third time in three Tests and twice in one.

India’s record of losing in ICC tournaments under the leadership of Virat Kohli is also likely to continue.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017- Final

ICC CWC 2019 – Semi-Final

ICC WTC 2021 – Final

Before WTC Final, the last time cricket was played on the sixth day of a Test match was on 8 Feb 1990 between Australia and Pakistan at the SCG after the first two day’s play was washed out and play was extended by a day.