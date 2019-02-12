Wriddhiman Saha to return for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s

Wriddhiman Saha will return to competitive cricket at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, commencing on February 21. India’s Test wicketkeeper was on rehab at the NCA following shoulder surgery in August last year.

Advertising

He hasn’t played any cricket since May 25, 2018 – an IPL fixture between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I’m very close to 100 per cent. I will play the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. I’m returning to Kolkata after February 15 and will join the Bengal team’s conditioning camp on February 16 or 17,” Saha told

The Indian Express. Asked about the long lay-off and lack of game time, he said: “There’s no time to play a club match (before the national T20). If the CAB asks me to play a club game before playing for Bengal, I will do that.”

Advertising

Bengal’s coach-cum-mentor Arun Lal expects Saha to make the adjustment quickly. “We are aware of that (Saha’s lack of game time). But he is such a big cricketer, we are hoping that he will be able to make the adjustments very quickly,” Lal told this paper. Bengal will play their opening game against Mizoram in Cuttack.

Saha had suffered a thumb injury during the last edition of the IPL. It ruled him out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June. Then, it was discovered that Saha was carrying a career-threatening shoulder injury, which required surgery.

Usually a laberal repair surgery rules a player out for three to four months. In Saha’s case though, the healing process, and rehab, has taken a little longer. “It can vary from four to six months. It depends on age and the pattern of the injury,” said the 34-year-old, adding: “I live by the moment. I never allowed any negativity to enter my thought process (during the lay-off).”

During the rehab at the NCA, Saha trained under former India ‘keepers Vijay Yadav and Ajay Ratra, after Abhay Sharma joined the India A set-up.

Dinda hit on forehead

PTI adds: Bengal pace spearhead Ashok Dinda was hit on the forehead while attempting a sharp caught-and-bowled chance during Bengal’s Twenty 20 practice match at Eden Gardens.

The incident happened when batsman Birender Vivek Singh hit straight and

Dinda attempted the catch on his follow through but it slipped from his hand and hit his forehead, a Bengal support staff member said.

Advertising

“Dinda looked fine as he completed the over before returning back to the dressing room. As a precautionary measure, he was taken for scans. There is nothing alarming but he has been advised two days of rest,” a CAB official told PTI.