Wriddhiman Saha shares chat with journalist forcing him for an interview

Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday shared a screenshot of a chat with a journalist forcing him for an interview and then using arrogant tone to belittle him for not replying.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha wrote in his tweet with the screenshot.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

On Saturday, the Indian selection committee headed by Chetan Sharma announced the India squads for the T20I and Test series against Sri Lanka, leaving out Wriddhiman Saha from the squad.

The exclusion came as no surprise for the Test veteran, who said that he was informed about the committee’s decision to not pick him by coach Rahul Dravid in South Africa itself. In an interview to Sportstar, Saha said, “After the Test against New Zealand, Dada texted me, congratulating me for my innings and boosted my confidence. So, when Rahul bhai called me, I thought maybe he wanted to talk to me about his plans.”

Explaining his decision on senior wicket-keeper Saha failing to make the cut, the Chairman of selection committee Sharma said, “I can’t tell you on what grounds he has been dropped. That’s for selectors. All I can tell you is that he was told before and asked to play the Ranji trophy, which is the ladder for the Indian team. What we discussed between ourselves we can’t tell you. ”

“Why he did not play Ranji, the state association CAB can tell you that. That is not my jurisdiction. As selectors, we wanted them to play. We are not looking at age. When there are youngsters sitting outside, we thought we shall give chance. For these two test matches. But it’s important to play Ranji. Else, how will we know if you are match-ready?