Wriddhiman Saha set to miss Afghanistan Test with injury

Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha joined his captain on the casualty list after suffering a broken thumb during the IPL that has ruled him out of the Test match against Afghanistan. It’s only been a handful of days since Virat Kohli’s county stint with Surrey came a cropper owing to a neck injury he’d suffered during the IPL. And India’s No.1 keeper in the longest format was struck on his hand in the IPL playoff match against Kolkata Knight Riders last week by a delivery from Shivam Mavi at Eden Gardens.

Sources at Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed that Saha, who subsequently didn’t play in the final on Sunday, has been advised rest for five to six weeks to recover completely. The franchise is learnt to have informed the Indian board about Saha’s injury a day before the final. Technically, a six-week recovery period is unlikely to affect Saha’s chances of making it to the Test squad for the five-match series in England, which only starts on August 1.

Saha opened the batting for Sunrisers in the playoff match after having missed two weeks of action with a shoulder injury. He scored 35 runs in what was a stodgy knock and it was during the course of that innings that he was hit on his thumb. He had an ordinary IPL season, managing only 87 runs from 10 matches at an average of 12.42.

“Saha has been advised more rest as his medical report says he has a broken thumb and he can only play cricket after 5-6 weeks. He got hit while batting in Kolkata and that is why he couldn’t play the final against Chennai Super Kings. The BCCI will be announcing his replacement soon for the Afghanistan Test,” sources in the BCCI told The Indian Express.

Saha’s injury could open the doors for one of Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik. Patel has been India’s second-choice wicket-keeper in Tests over the last couple of years and played in two out of three Tests in South Africa. Karthik, meanwhile, has become a regular of late in the limited overs’ formats.

Zadran out

Meanwhile, Afghanistan pacer Dawlat Zadran too has been ruled out of the Test owing to a knee injury. “Fast bowler @dawlat_zadarn suffered a knee injury during the training camp in India. He has been advised one month’s rest by doctors. Therefore, he will not be available for the T20I series against Bangladesh as well as Afghanistan’s one-off Test against India,” Afghan Cricket Board tweeted today. Zadran will also miss the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh starting June 3 in Dehradun. The Afghanistan team is also training in Dehradun where the pacer suffered the injury. From the Uttarakhand capital, the team will head to Bengaluru to play its inaugural Test from June 14.

