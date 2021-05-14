‘Request not to spread misleading information’: Wriddhiman Saha clarifies on Covid test

Wriddhiman Saha had tested positive for Covid in the IPL bubble, and has tested negative once since then, the India wicketkeeper clarified on Friday. (File Photo/PTI)

Wriddhiman Saha, who is still in quarantine after having contracted the Covid-19 virus during the IPL 2021 season, clarified on Twitter that he has tested positive and negative for the virus once each. “Request everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context,” Saha wrote on Friday.

This clarification came after there were reports on Friday morning that Saha had tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

“My quarantine period is still not over. As part of the routine check-up two tests were done, out of which one was negative and the other was positive. Otherwise I am doing much better,” the statement also said.

Saha had earlier spoken about how he felt after having tested positive.

“I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold and had a mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day,” Saha had said in an interview with Anandabazar Patrika earlier.