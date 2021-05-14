‘Request not to spread misleading information’: Wriddhiman Saha clarifies on Covid test

May 14, 2021 3:43:49 pm
Wriddhiman Saha, who is still in quarantine after having contracted the Covid-19 virus during the IPL 2021 season, clarified on Twitter that he has tested positive and negative for the virus once each. “Request everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context,” Saha wrote on Friday.
This clarification came after there were reports on Friday morning that Saha had tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.
“My quarantine period is still not over. As part of the routine check-up two tests were done, out of which one was negative and the other was positive. Otherwise I am doing much better,” the statement also said.
Saha had earlier spoken about how he felt after having tested positive.
“I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold and had a mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day,” Saha had said in an interview with Anandabazar Patrika earlier.
