Friday, May 14, 2021
‘Request not to spread misleading information’: Wriddhiman Saha clarifies on Covid test

Wriddhiman Saha refutes reports that he has tested positive for Covid for a second time.

By: Sports Desk |
May 14, 2021 3:43:49 pm
ind cricketWriddhiman Saha had tested positive for Covid in the IPL bubble, and has tested negative once since then, the India wicketkeeper clarified on Friday. (File Photo/PTI)

Wriddhiman Saha, who is still in quarantine after having contracted the Covid-19 virus during the IPL 2021 season, clarified on Twitter that he has tested positive and negative for the virus once each. “Request everyone not to spread misleading stories/information without the whole context,” Saha wrote on Friday.

This clarification came after there were reports on Friday morning that Saha had tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

“My quarantine period is still not over. As part of the routine check-up two tests were done, out of which one was negative and the other was positive. Otherwise I am doing much better,” the statement also said.

Saha had earlier spoken about how he felt after having tested positive.

“I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold and had a mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day,” Saha had said in an interview with Anandabazar Patrika earlier.

