15 years, 122 matches later, Saha quits Bengal, gets NoC

Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday got the No objection Certificate (NoC) from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the state cricket board said in a statement.

“Mr Wriddhiman Saha came to CAB and in an application to President Avishek Dalmiya sought the NOC from the association. CAB gave concurrence to the request of Mr Saha and provided the NOC to him for playing for another state,” said CAB in a statement.

“CAB also wished him the very best for his future endeavours.”

The 37-year-old wicketkeeper batter Wriddhiman Saha had severe ties with Bengal after falling out with a CAB official. He is looking to play for different states next domestic season. Sources said the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman is in conversation with a few state associations, including Tripura and Gujarat.

Back in February, Saha had made himself unavailable for the group phase of the Ranji Trophy. It came on the heels of the national selection committee dropping him for the two-Test home series against Sri Lanka.

“After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Sourav Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, ‘As long as I’m here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team’. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I’m struggling to understand is how things have changed so fast,” the wicketkeeper-batsman had said. His decision to skip the Ranji Trophy came in its wake.

Saha had an incredible IPL season with the new entrants Gujarat Titans. The Titans went on to win the IPL and Saha played a crucial role at the top for the Hardik Pandya-led team. Saha scored 317 runs in 11 matches, including three fifties.