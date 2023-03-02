WPL will help us overcome T20 World Cup semi-final defeat: Jemimah Rodrigues

Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues admitted on Thursday that India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup is still haunting the players, adding that the Women’s Premier League (WPL) would help ease the pain a bit.

Jemimah and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 69-run fourth-wicket stand had put India in pole position to push for victory but the end of their partnership led the side to a five-run defeat against Meg Lanning’s Australia.

“It has taken a while, honestly. We were in South Africa for two days after the semis (loss). Everyone was not in a great headspace. But coming here (for WPL), being with the family for two days (has helped ease the pain),” Jemimah said during a Delhi Capitals event in Mumbai.

“Obviously it (the loss) keeps haunting us but at the same time the WPL is a blessing in disguise because we are directly into this tournament, which will help us keep our mind off the negative thoughts and those things that keep haunting us. (We will) keep working harder — that is how we can shift our focus,” she added.

Jemimah said she feels the WPL will help India unearth players who will make a difference in the future.

“We have been pushing the doors for a very long time, we are getting there, we are getting very close. But I am sure the WPL will change a lot for women’s cricket. You will find many superstars coming out from it, many leaders, or many match winners, I would say,” she said.

Jemimah, who played a sensational knock against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener, said some early lows in her career helped shape her career.

“What has not changed in the last five years is my height, it has remained the same but mentally I have grown a lot and that is what international cricket does to you,” she expressed.

“When I started, I had really few good series and then it was up and down. I made a comeback and played the World Cup, Commonwealth Games. It has not been easy but if I get an opportunity (to go back) to change my journey, I would not change a single thing, because every moment, especially the low times, has prepared me to become the player I am today,” Jemimah added.

“One thing I have also learnt is that maturity does not mean you will not make a mistake, or get it right 10 times in a row. Maturity is when you pick yourself up after a fall. This is one thing that has stuck with me, especially after the time I was dropped from the (50-over) World Cup team because I always thought ‘you cannot make a mistake’ or you cannot fall. But life happens, you make mistakes… it is all about how you pick yourself up from there,” Jemimah said.

The five-team Women’s Premier League begins on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and runs until March 26, with top players from around the world set to take part.

Jemimah will team up with Australia’s multiple-time World Cup-winning captain Meg Lanning, who has been appointed the Delhi Capitals captain.

“I do not know about the rest but I am going to keep picking her brains and keep annoying her. Not everyone gets the opportunity (to learn from such stalwarts) and I am getting it and I am looking forward to it,” she said.

Jemimah added, “I think (in Meg) we have the best captain for this team because this is both a young and a senior side. The experience of Meg Lanning is going to take this team to a whole new level.

“I was very excited to play under Meg in the WBBL (Big Bash League). Also (I) had a chat with her during the Commonwealth Games. But God has placed it in such a way that I am in the same team that too as a vice-captain. Maybe, I will be the closest to her, see how she works, how she thinks, how she makes decisions. I think it is going to be a great learning experience for me, (an opportunity) for me to groom as a captain and leader; it could not be better than this,” Jemimah added.

The 22-year-old also expressed her leadership ambitions with the Indian side saying, “You cannot try for vice-captaincy but if I am going to get the opportunity then I will do whatever it takes to help India win.”