Monday, Mar 06, 2023
WPL: We were below par, says RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana

Opting to bat first, RCB were all out for 155 and then saw MI chase down the target with as many as 34 balls to spare.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana and MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur before the WPL match. (Twitter/Women's Premier League)

Having suffered back-to-back defeats, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana on Monday admitted that they were “below par” in their WPL match against Mumbai Indians but promised a strong comeback.

“We would have loved to put up a better performance. We were below par. Will come back harder. There were two-three batters getting 20-30 runs, a few batters including me couldn’t put up a good score,” Mandhana said at the post-match presentation.

“We will sit and talk and try to come up with a better performance. We had six-seven good bowlers. As batters we need to put up a good total on board.

“It’s a pretty short tournament, we can’t dwell on it. In franchise cricket, even after two losses we can turn it around quickly.” Mandhana was, however, happy with Kanika Ahuja (22) and Shriyanka Patil’s (23) performance with the bat, having come at number seven and eight in the batting order.

“Lots of positives in the form of Kanika and Shriyanka’s batting after the top order collapse, really happy with the way they batted,” she said.

While RCB have lost two matches on the trot, this was Mumbai Indians’ second victory in as many outings.

“I think batting was the same, the bowling we did was better in the first game (against Gujarat Giants) than today. We still did well to keep them to small score.

“We just wanted to back ourselves and chase. Everyone in the team is just happy to do it their way and they’re enjoying themselves,” Harmanpreet said.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 23:54 IST
