WPL: Want the boundaries to be pushed back a little bit, says RCB’s Sophie Devine

New Zealand captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Sophie Devine said that she would not mind if the boundaries were pushed back a little bit for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) matches.

It was reported on Saturday that the boundary length during the WPL at the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium, the two venues, will be a maximum of 60 metres, five metres less than what it was during the recently-concluded Women’s T20 World Cup played in South Africa.

“It is nice for a batter but not so much for a bowler, it is great for the game and if I am being honest I want the boundaries to be pushed back a little bit, I think it is great for the game to see the players clearing the rope,” Devine said in a pre-match interview before RCB took on MI at the Brabourne on Monday.

It was learnt that the decision on the maximum length of the boundary was taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in order to have high-scoring games. The boundary ropes for the inaugural match between Gujarat Giants Women and Mumbai Indians Women were pulled in accordingly at the DY Patil Stadium.

“The BCCI has informed us to keep boundary distance for each game to a maximum of 60 metres,” an official had said.

Last year when the Indian Premier League matches were played at the DY Patil Stadium, Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium the boundary length was kept at a maximum of 70 metres.