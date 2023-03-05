WPL team analysis: Strong on paper, star-studded RCB will hope to deliver what men’s side could not, a title

Strengths:

RCB put together one of the WPL’s most formidable lineups in the inaugural auctions. The team boasts names like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, and Megan Schutt. They bring experience, superior talent, and the ability to win matches on their own. Richa Ghosh and Renuka Thakur also add power to the RCB team.

Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh have joined the rest of the squad in Mumbai and we can’t contain this excitement! 😬 It’s going to be a full house by tonight. 🤩#PlayBold #SheIsBold #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/oqnuWPBGh8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 2, 2023

Weaknesses:

One area which will concern the RCB think tank will be the lack of options in spin-bowling. Two Indian spin bowlers without prior experience are in the lineup, and only time will tell if Sahana Pawar (left-arm orthodox) and Kanika S Ahuja (right arm offbreak) can manage the burden of the big stage. There are no Indian wrist spinners either in the squad. Wrist spinners in this game form an essential crux of the playing eleven.

Our left-arm orthodox, Sahana Pawar definitely has what it takes to turn things in our favour. 🙌#PlayBold #SheIsBold #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/a90PCENYmQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 1, 2023

Opportunity:

Young Indian players like Preeti Bose, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil will have a chance to brush shoulders with international players and gain valuable experience. Seeing how the youngsters perform under pressure with the big names on the side will be interesting.

Threat:

As mentioned earlier, the likes of Mandhana, Perry, Devine, Knight will also provide a happy headache for the think tank in terms of managing these big names. Sometimes getting accustomed to teammates and their thought processes can be arduous. So managing the talent will be necessary for RCB.

Our bossman Hesson is measuring the distance of that biggie from Heather! 🚀 Our Knight is ready to slay this season! ⚜#PlayBold #SheIsBold #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/jYWjdYVqYL — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 4, 2023

WPL 2023 RCB team Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh, Indrani Roy, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Heather Knight, Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar

WPL 2023 RCB predicted XI: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women Strongest Predicted Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana [c], Indrani Roy, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh [wk], Ellyse Perry, Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose