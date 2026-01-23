WPL 2026: Sophie Devine’s all-round brilliance, Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s spin keep Gujarat Giants alive, dent UP Warriorz’ playoff hopes

UP Warriorz’s playoff chances took another hit as Sophie Devine’s all-round show and Rajeshwari Gayakwad’s left-arm spin guided Gujarat Giants to a vital win.

Two victories after three defeats on the trot at the start of their campaign had given UP Warriorz some semblance of hope that their Women’s Premier League (WPL) season had something to play for, but the 45-run reversal against Gujarat Giants in Vadodara on Thursday – in which their batters failed miserably on an admittedly tricky pitch – put Meg Lanning’s team’s playoff chances in further jeopardy.

A team is likely to feel satisfied if it restricts the opposition to 153/8 in the first 20 overs. The Warriorz would have fancied their chances at 39/1 and then at 57/2, but they faltered against the Giants’ mixture of seam and spin to fall well short, and Ashleigh Gardner’s side took a big step towards the playoffs.

Kiwi all-in-one

It would be tough to find a more versatile player in women’s cricket than Sophie Devine. The New Zealand legend can be considered at least two players for the price of one. She had been batting at the top of the order for the Giants, but after three successive defeats, the team needed a change in plan.

So Devine was pushed down the order, as Danni Wyatt-Hodge came into the side as an opener. One wouldn’t say that the move was an unqualified success, with the team reduced to 65/3 in the 10th over when Devine walked in.

Beth Mooney was holding firm, but the score soon became 93/4, 105/4 and 115/6 with the scoring rate also going nowhere. Devine had to not only score her own runs, but also shepherd the lower order. An unbeaten 50 in 42 balls may not seem much in a T20 game, but the context of the match situation and the Giants’ precarious position on the points table added great significance to her effort. The pitch wasn’t the easiest to bat on.

The Kiwi superstar kick-started her innings with a slog-swept six off Deepti Sharma, but had only two fours in her innings till she reached the 20th over, as she focused on finding gaps in the field. Phoebe Litchfield would be ruing dropping a dolly at the deep midwicket fence that would have dismissed Devine with almost five overs left. Even though Bharti Fulmali got run out in the ensuing confusion, it allowed the New Zealand veteran to stay till the end and whack two sixes in the final over, bowled by Shikha Pandey, to take the Giants to a competitive score.

Devine was not done yet. Bowling returns of 16/2 in 3.3 overs, a catch, and a run-out finished just a normal Devine evening on the cricket field.

Left is right

The pitch was offering assistance, and the experienced Rajeshwari Gayakwad used it to stub any UP Warriorz comeback in the bud. The chasing team was already up against the eight-ball when the left-arm spinner came on at the halfway mark. Deepti Sharma is a bonafide all-rounder, and Chloe Tryon is a big hitter, but there was no twist in the tale.

The left-handed Deepti was trapped in front, going for a sweep. Then Rajeshwari slowed the pace and bowled it wider as Shweta Sehrawat went for a wild heave, missed the ball completely, and was bowled. Asha Sobhana tried a big hit but couldn’t clear the infield as Rajeshwari finished with 3/16.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 153/8 (Devine 50 not out, Mooney 38; Gaud 2/18, Ecclestone 2/22) beat UP Warriorz 108 in 17.3 overs (Litchfield 32, Tryon 30 not out; Gayakwad 3/16, Devine 2/16) by 45 runs.