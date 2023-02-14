scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

BCCI announces schedule of WPL, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians kick off league, final on March 26

The final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24 with the final is set to be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.
Listen to this article
BCCI announces schedule of WPL, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians kick off league, final on March 26
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After a successful inaugural auction of the Women’s Premier League on Monday, the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the tournament on Tuesday.

The league will start on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. There will be a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games which will be played in a duration of 23 days.

On Sunday, March 5, the WPL will serve up its first double-header where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI while UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24 with the final is set to be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

In the auction, Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping Rs 3.40 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 Crore while the rest of the stars from India and around the globe too made the cut in one of the five franchises.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
UPSC Key- February 14, 2023: Know about Capitalist Economy, Custodial Dea...
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Valentine’s Day, the nationalist’s way
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.20 Crore respectively. From the India U19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 19:56 IST
Next Story

Aditya Chopra recalls how Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi brought back hope for YRF

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 14: Latest News
close