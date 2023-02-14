BCCI announces schedule of WPL, Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians kick off league, final on March 26

After a successful inaugural auction of the Women’s Premier League on Monday, the The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the tournament on Tuesday.

The league will start on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium with a clash between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. There will be a total of 20 league matches and 2 Playoff games which will be played in a duration of 23 days.

On Sunday, March 5, the WPL will serve up its first double-header where Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI while UP Warriorz will play their first game of the league against Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in the evening.

A total of 11 matches each will be held at the DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the final game of the league stage will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium, CCI.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI announces schedule for Women’s Premier League 2023. #WPL More Details 🔽https://t.co/n92qVFwu1x — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 14, 2023

The Eliminator will be played at the DY Patil Stadium on March 24 with the final is set to be played at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

In the auction, Smriti Mandhana was the top buy as she was sold for a whopping Rs 3.40 Crore to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.80 Crore while the rest of the stars from India and around the globe too made the cut in one of the five franchises.

Among the foreign players, Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England all-rounder Natalie Sciver were the top buys as they were sold to Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians for Rs 3.20 Crore respectively. From the India U19 stars, ICC U19 T20 World Cup winning captain, Shafali Verma was the top buy, sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 2 Crore.