WPL 2026: Who won the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the Women’s Premier League 2026?

WPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners: With the 4th edition of the Women’s Premier League in the books, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions for the second time in history, joining the Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in the league.

RCB overcame the 204-run target in 19.4 overs thanks to captain Smriti Mandhana (87 off 41) and Georgia Voll (79 off 54) who shared a record 165-run stand for the second wicket. Delhi Capitals had done well to post 203 for four courtesy contributions from Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 25) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37). It was Delhi Capitals’ fourth loss in as many WPL finals.