WPL 2026: Who won the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the Women’s Premier League 2026?

WPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders List, Most Runs Score, Most Wickets Taken in Women's Premier League 2026: Find out who won the Purple Cap and the Orange cap this season.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 6, 2026 08:00 AM IST
WPL Purple Cap and Orange CapWPL Purple Cap and Orange Cap Holders; Check out the highest run scorers and highest wicket takers' lists after RCB won WPL title. (Express Photo | Bhupendra Rana)
Make us preferred source on Google

WPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners: With the 4th edition of the Women’s Premier League in the books, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions for the second time in history, joining the Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in the league.

RCB overcame the 204-run target in 19.4 overs thanks to captain Smriti Mandhana (87 off 41) and Georgia Voll (79 off 54) who shared a record 165-run stand for the second wicket. Delhi Capitals had done well to post 203 for four courtesy contributions from Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 25) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37). It was Delhi Capitals’ fourth loss in as many WPL finals.

RCB captain Mandhana looked in imperious touch on way to a magnificent 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll smashed 79 in 54 deliveries during a 165-run partnership for the second wicket with her skipper, which paved the way for a memorable title triumph. This was after skipper Rodrigues rose to the occasion with a scintillating half-century and Chinelle Henry blazed away to a 15-ball 35 to lift Delhi Capitals to an imposing 203 for four. Laura Wolvaardt (44 not out off 25 balls) and Lizelle Lee (37 off 30 balls) also made quick runs after DC were put in. Rodrigues slammed 57 off 37 balls. In reply, RCB completed the record chase with two balls remaining while joining Mumbai Indians as the most successful teams in the WPL.

Coming to the highest run scorer and highest wicket taker of this season, RCB’s Mandhana won the Orange Cap with 377 runs while Gujarat Giants’ Sophie Devine snapped up the Purple Cap with 17 wickets.

Here is the list of players with the most runs in the Women’s Premier League 2026:

WPL 2026 Most Runs: Orange Cap Holder List

Player Matches Highest Score Strike Rate Average Runs
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) 9 96 153.25 53.86 377
Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) 8 82* 150.66 68.40 342
Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) 7 100* 151.41 64.20 321
Lizelle Lee (DC) 10 86 139.13 32.00 320
Laura Wolvaardt (DC) 10 77 135.47 45.29 317

Here is the list of players with the most wickets in the Women’s Premier League 2026:

WPL 2026 Most Wickets: Purple Cap Holder List

Player Matches BBI Average Economy Wickets
Sophie Devine (GG) 9 4/37 16.00 8.28 17
Nandni Sharma (DC) 10 5/33 18.59 8.32 17
Nadine De Klerk (RCB) 9 4/22 15.69 7.84 16
Amelia Kerr (MI) 7 3/24 15.00 7.5  14
Sree Charani (DC) 10 4/31 22.36 8.31 14

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav: Flight booked for Colombo.... baaki toh dekh lenge
Suryakumar Yadav India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
India has ‘significant potential’ to import more agri products: US
India has ‘significant potential’ to import more agri products: US
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings
Suniel shetty
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Noida doctor’s viral outcry over rising school fees sparks debate: ‘A monthly threat’
Indian education system school fees hike
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
One hand performing rituals, other on phone: How Indian families are living the U-19 World Cup final
India U-19 World Cup
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
How Fed chair nomination brought pause to gold, silver rally, exposed their volatility
gold silver prices, kevin warsh
From Cartier Icons to Richard Mille Tourbillons: The most iconic timepieces from the 2026 Grammy Awards
Best watches spotted at the 2026 Grammys
Eating full-fat cheese may be linked to reduced dementia risk: Study
Participants who consumed more than 20 grams per day showed a 16 to 24 per cent lower overall risk of dementia. (Image: Freepik)
Advertisement
Feb 06: Latest News