WPL 2026: Who won the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in the Women’s Premier League 2026?

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
WPL 2026 Orange Cap and Purple Cap winners: With the 4th edition of the Women’s Premier League in the books, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were crowned champions for the second time in history, joining the Mumbai Indians as the most successful team in the league.
RCB overcame the 204-run target in 19.4 overs thanks to captain Smriti Mandhana (87 off 41) and Georgia Voll (79 off 54) who shared a record 165-run stand for the second wicket. Delhi Capitals had done well to post 203 for four courtesy contributions from Laura Wolvaardt (44 off 25) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (57 off 37). It was Delhi Capitals’ fourth loss in as many WPL finals.
RCB captain Mandhana looked in imperious touch on way to a magnificent 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll smashed 79 in 54 deliveries during a 165-run partnership for the second wicket with her skipper, which paved the way for a memorable title triumph. This was after skipper Rodrigues rose to the occasion with a scintillating half-century and Chinelle Henry blazed away to a 15-ball 35 to lift Delhi Capitals to an imposing 203 for four. Laura Wolvaardt (44 not out off 25 balls) and Lizelle Lee (37 off 30 balls) also made quick runs after DC were put in. Rodrigues slammed 57 off 37 balls. In reply, RCB completed the record chase with two balls remaining while joining Mumbai Indians as the most successful teams in the WPL.
Coming to the highest run scorer and highest wicket taker of this season, RCB’s Mandhana won the Orange Cap with 377 runs while Gujarat Giants’ Sophie Devine snapped up the Purple Cap with 17 wickets.
Here is the list of players with the most runs in the Women’s Premier League 2026:
|Player
|Matches
|Highest Score
|Strike Rate
|Average
|Runs
|Smriti Mandhana (RCB)
|9
|96
|153.25
|53.86
|377
|Harmanpreet Kaur (MI)
|8
|82*
|150.66
|68.40
|342
|Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI)
|7
|100*
|151.41
|64.20
|321
|Lizelle Lee (DC)
|10
|86
|139.13
|32.00
|320
|Laura Wolvaardt (DC)
|10
|77
|135.47
|45.29
|317
Here is the list of players with the most wickets in the Women’s Premier League 2026:
|Player
|Matches
|BBI
|Average
|Economy
|Wickets
|Sophie Devine (GG)
|9
|4/37
|16.00
|8.28
|17
|Nandni Sharma (DC)
|10
|5/33
|18.59
|8.32
|17
|Nadine De Klerk (RCB)
|9
|4/22
|15.69
|7.84
|16
|Amelia Kerr (MI)
|7
|3/24
|15.00
|7.5
|14
|Sree Charani (DC)
|10
|4/31
|22.36
|8.31
|14
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.