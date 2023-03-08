WPL: ‘Just wondering if this is now a permanent thing? I’ve washed my hair twice’, asks Ellyse Perry after Holi celebrations with her RCB teammates

Royal Challengers Banglore cricketer Ellyse Perry, has posted a picture in the aftermath of Holi celebrations on her Instagram story where she shared a photo of herself with pink hair and captioned it, “Just wondering if this is now a permanent thing? I’ve washed my hair twice.”

Perry also posted a picture of herself, Sophie Devine and Megan Schutt celebrating Holi captioning it as “Festival of Colors.” Indian superstars Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh were also part of the celebrations too.

Despite the off-filed Holi celebrations, RCB’s on-field season has not gone according to the plan so far. The side has lost both games so far and is fourth in the table. Their Net Run Rate has gone to -3.16 after them getting thrashed against Mumbai Indians by nine wickets and 34 balls to spare on Monday.

Skipper Mandhana speaking after the game said, “We could have learnt to put down a better score. We have to accept this defeat and come back better. 2-3 batters got into the 20s but could not make it count including myself.”

RCB managed to score 155 runs in their 20 overs with the top scorer being Richa Ghosh with 28 runs.

Mandhana further added, “We do have a good bowling side, we have 6-7 bowling options and we can’t say much to the bowlers when the batters are not putting up the runs. It is a pretty short tournament and we can’t dwell on it, even in franchise cricket if you start winning then you can go on a run. Lots of positives in the form of Kanika and Shriyanka’s batting after the top order collapse, really happy with the way they batted.”