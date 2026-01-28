WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants hold off Niki Prasad–Sneh Rana charge to beat Delhi Capitals by 3 runs

Sneh Rana of Delhi Capitals reacts after dismissal during the Match 17 of the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India, on January 27, 2026. (CREIMAS for WPL)

Nikki Prasad and Sneh Rana stun Gujarat Giants with big-hitting before a DRS break broke the momentum after which Sophie Divine held her nerve while bowling the last over.

Gujarat Giants survived a late onslaught from Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana to clinch a tense three-run win over Delhi Capitals in a WPL 2026 clash in Vadodara on Tuesday.

Beth Mooney finally produced the defining innings of her season, anchoring the Gujarat Giants (GG) innings with a composed 58 off 46 balls, studded with seven boundaries. Having shown flashes without delivering a decisive contribution in WPL 2026, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter paced her knock to perfection when it mattered most.