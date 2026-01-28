WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants hold off Niki Prasad–Sneh Rana charge to beat Delhi Capitals by 3 runs

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Nikki Prasad and Sneh Rana stun Gujarat Giants with big-hitting before a DRS break broke the momentum after which Sophie Divine held her nerve while bowling the last over.
Gujarat Giants survived a late onslaught from Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana to clinch a tense three-run win over Delhi Capitals in a WPL 2026 clash in Vadodara on Tuesday.
Beth Mooney finally produced the defining innings of her season, anchoring the Gujarat Giants (GG) innings with a composed 58 off 46 balls, studded with seven boundaries. Having shown flashes without delivering a decisive contribution in WPL 2026, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter paced her knock to perfection when it mattered most.
A #TATAWPL classic in Vadodara😎
Jubilation in the @Giant_Cricket camp as they register a 3⃣-run victory in a nail-biting finish 🥳
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/73Ec3xR5A6 #KhelEmotionKa | #GGvDC pic.twitter.com/daG96tmBpr
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 27, 2026
Mooney did not explode from the outset, instead shaping her innings around stability. She prioritised strike rotation through the middle overs, absorbing pressure and ensuring the GG had a solid platform. The momentum arrived in the 11th over when she took on Marizanne Kapp for three boundaries. She added 54 runs for the second wicket with Anushka Sharma and a further 32 for the fourth wicket with Georgia Wareham, holding the innings together even as others fell.
Delhi Capitals’ chase of 175 began shakily as their usually reliable top order – Lizelle Lee, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues – all departed cheaply. Niki Prasad, one of DC’s five pre-auction retentions, walked in at number 7 with 90 needed off 45 balls. What followed was a fearless counterattack. The 20-year-old struck 47 off 24 balls in a stunning cameo, peppering the boundary and dragging DC back into the contest.
𝗦𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗲 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗲! 🫡
🎥 She is ice cool under pressure yet again to help @Giant_Cricket clinch a thriller 🧊
Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/73Ec3xR5A6 #TATAWPL | #KhelEmotionKa | #GGvDC pic.twitter.com/kbdAKnUaKP
— Women’s Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 27, 2026
Prasad found a calm ally in Sneh Rana as the pair put on a breathtaking 70-run stand in just 31 balls, threatening to snatch the game away. However, Prasad fell caught at long-on with four required off the final ball, allowing GG to clinch a thriller. With nine needed from the final six balls, Sophie Divine had Rana caught in the deep to turn the tide of the game.
Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 174/9 in 20 overs (Mooney 58; Charani 4/38) beat Delhi Capitals 171/8 in 20 overs (Prasad 47; Devine 4/37) by three runs.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.