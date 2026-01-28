WPL 2026: Gujarat Giants hold off Niki Prasad–Sneh Rana charge to beat Delhi Capitals by 3 runs

Gujarat Giants survived a late onslaught from Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana to clinch a tense three-run win over Delhi Capitals in a WPL 2026 clash in Vadodara on Tuesday.

WPL gujarat Giants vs Delhi CapitalsSneh Rana of Delhi Capitals reacts after dismissal during the Match 17 of the TATA Women’s Premier League 2026 between Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, India, on January 27, 2026. (CREIMAS for WPL)

Nikki Prasad and Sneh Rana stun Gujarat Giants with big-hitting before a DRS break broke the momentum after which Sophie Divine held her nerve while bowling the last over.

Beth Mooney finally produced the defining innings of her season, anchoring the Gujarat Giants (GG) innings with a composed 58 off 46 balls, studded with seven boundaries. Having shown flashes without delivering a decisive contribution in WPL 2026, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter paced her knock to perfection when it mattered most.

Mooney did not explode from the outset, instead shaping her innings around stability. She prioritised strike rotation through the middle overs, absorbing pressure and ensuring the GG had a solid platform. The momentum arrived in the 11th over when she took on Marizanne Kapp for three boundaries. She added 54 runs for the second wicket with Anushka Sharma and a further 32 for the fourth wicket with Georgia Wareham, holding the innings together even as others fell.

Also Read | WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt makes history as MI power past RCB and return to winning ways

Prasad shines

Delhi Capitals’ chase of 175 began shakily as their usually reliable top order – Lizelle Lee, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues – all departed cheaply. Niki Prasad, one of DC’s five pre-auction retentions, walked in at number 7 with 90 needed off 45 balls. What followed was a fearless counterattack. The 20-year-old struck 47 off 24 balls in a stunning cameo, peppering the boundary and dragging DC back into the contest.

Prasad found a calm ally in Sneh Rana as the pair put on a breathtaking 70-run stand in just 31 balls, threatening to snatch the game away. However, Prasad fell caught at long-on with four required off the final ball, allowing GG to clinch a thriller. With nine needed from the final six balls, Sophie Divine had Rana caught in the deep to turn the tide of the game.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 174/9 in 20 overs (Mooney 58; Charani 4/38) beat Delhi Capitals 171/8 in 20 overs (Prasad 47; Devine 4/37) by three runs.

