Monday, Mar 06, 2023
WPL: Free entry for all in match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on occasion of Women’s Day

The giant screen displays the message for free entry on Women's Day during the WPL match between MI and RCB. (Twitter/Women's Premier League)
On the occasion of Women’s Day, there will be free entry for everyone at the Brabourne Stadium for the match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

A few days earlier, the BCCI had announced that all the Women’s Premier League (WPL) matches will have free entry for women and girls in order to promote women’s cricket in India.

The latest announcement was shown on the giant scoreboard on Monday during the match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Brabourne Stadium. The same was also tweeted by the WPL official Twitter handle.

In the match, the MI defeated RCB by nine wickets. Chasing 156, MI reached their target with 34 balls to spare.

After picking three wickets, Hayley Matthews completed a fine all-round show by scoring a 38-ball 77, while Nat Sciver-Brunt made 55 off 29 balls.

Earlier, RCB were all out for 155 in 18.4 overs Opting to bat after winning the toss, RCB were off to a brisk start with the opening duo of skipper Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine adding 39 runs in 4.2 overs, when the latter was dismissed by Saika Ishaque for an 11-ball 16.

Disha Kasat failed to open her account, before Mandhana was sent back by Hayley Matthews for a 17-ball 23, the RCB captain yet again falling after getting a start.

Richa Ghosh, then, contributed 28 off 26 balls. Later, RCB were helped by useful cameos from Kanika Ahuja (22 off 13), Shreyanka Patil (23 off 15) and Megan Schutt (20 off 14).

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 00:33 IST
