WPL final and Eliminator may move to Wankhede from Brabourne

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to shift the second phase of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) from the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium to the Wankhede Stadium, The Indian Express understands. The reason is not known yet, but Wankhede is likely to host the Eliminator and the final.

As per the schedule announced by the BCCI, the fifth edition of the WPL will begin with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and former title winners Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Vadodara on January 14, 2027.

The 22-match tournament will be split across two venues, with Vadodara hosting the first 11 fixtures from January 14 to 24 before the action shifts to Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium for the remaining league games from January 26. The league stage concludes on February 3, after which the Eliminator will be played on February 5 between the second and third-placed teams. Under the schedule announced earlier, the table-toppers qualify directly for the final on February 7 at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium.