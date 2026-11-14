WPL final and Eliminator may move to Wankhede from Brabourne

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to shift the second phase of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) from the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium to the Wankhede Stadium, The Indian Express understands. The reason is not known yet, but Wankhede is likely to host the Eliminator and the final.
As per the schedule announced by the BCCI, the fifth edition of the WPL will begin with a clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and former title winners Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Vadodara on January 14, 2027.
The 22-match tournament will be split across two venues, with Vadodara hosting the first 11 fixtures from January 14 to 24 before the action shifts to Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium for the remaining league games from January 26. The league stage concludes on February 3, after which the Eliminator will be played on February 5 between the second and third-placed teams. Under the schedule announced earlier, the table-toppers qualify directly for the final on February 7 at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium.
Brabourne, built in 1937 and owned by the CCI, hosted the Mumbai leg of the 2025 edition, including the Eliminator and the final, in which Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by eight runs. Both games were won by the side batting first. Wankhede, built in 1974, is Mumbai Indians’ home ground in the WPL. Last season’s final was played in Vadodara, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets to win their second title. They and Mumbai Indians have two titles each.
The Cricket Club of India and Vadodara will also host the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, from February 14 to 28 next year. All the matches of the six-team event, to be played in the T20I format, will be held at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium.