WPL Auction 2027 Live Updates: Kamalini, Sneh Rana, Sophie Molineux in auction

WPL Auction 2027 Live: 146 players will find out their fate today in the Women's Premier League auction.

WPL Auction 2027 Live Updates: Capped Indian and international cricketers will be the biggest draws among the 146 players who will go under the hammer during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) mini-auction here on Wednesday. India wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, all-rounder Sneh Rana, middle-order batter Tejal Hasabnis, Australian captain Sophie Molineux, England’s Sophia Dunkley and Australian all-rounder Grace Harris will be among the top players to come up for bidding.

The 16-year-old Mumbai batter Ira Jadhav, who smashed 346 off 157 balls for Mumbai against Meghalaya in the Women’s Under-19 One-Day tournament last year, might attract strong bidding from the five teams, despite being in the uncapped section.

Story continues below this ad The five teams — Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals — have 27 spots to fill during the auction and 20 of which are reserved for Indians. Scroll down to read real-time updates from the WPL auction Live Updates Oct 28, 2026 05:07 PM IST WPL Auction Live: What are teams chasing? Max players in each squad is 18 while the max overseas players in a side can be 6. Three teams -- DC, MI and UP -- need wicketkeepers. So keep and eye out on that. Oct 28, 2026 04:58 PM IST WPL Auction Live: Team purses remaining Delhi Capitals: ₹1.1 Crore remaining (13 players in squad with 5 overseas players) Gujarat Giants: ₹1.25 Crore remaining (15 players in squad with 5 overseas players) Mumbai Indians: ₹0.9 Crore remaining (12 players in squad with 6 overseas players) Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹1.15 Cr remaining (13 players in squad with 4 overseas players) UP Warriorz: ₹3.75 Cr remaining (10 players in squad with 3 overseas players) Oct 28, 2026 04:55 PM IST Namaste Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the WPL auction, where 146 players who will go under the hammer with 27 spots left to be filled among the 5 WPL teams. WPL 2027 Auction Live Streaming: When, where to watch Women’s Premier League player auction WPL 2027 Player Auction will take place in Kochi. (BCCI) The five WPL franchises will sit down in Kochi on Wednesday with a combined ₹8.15 crore to spend and only 27 slots to fill, as the Women’s Premier League 2027 player auction gets underway at the Grand Hyatt. Proceedings begin at 5:30 PM IST, marking the first time the city has hosted a WPL auction, ahead of the fifth edition scheduled from January 14 to February 7, 2027. READ MORE

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