Monday, Feb 13, 2023
WPL Auction 2023 UP Warriorz: Full players list of WPL UP Warriorz

Excerpt: WPL Auction 2023 UP Warriorz Team List: The owners forked out Rs 757 crore ($92.85 million approx) to get the rights of the team. The team was bought for the lowest amount among the five franchises.

WPL UP WarriorzWPL UP Warriorz Team 2023: While England national coach Jon Lewis has been appointed head coach of the franchise, former India captain and Bangladesh coach Anju Jain was named the assistant coach. (WPL/Twitter)
WPL Auction 2023 UP Warriorz: Full players list of WPL UP Warriorz
WPL 2023 UP Warriorz Team Players List: The Uttar Pradesh franchise of the Women’s Premier League will be owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited. It will play their home matches in Lucknow. The owners forked out Rs 757 crore ($92.85 million approx) to get the rights of the team. The team was bought for the lowest amount among the five franchises.

While England national coach Jon Lewis has been appointed head coach of the franchise, former India captain and Bangladesh coach Anju Jain was named the assistant coach. Ashley Noffke will be the bowling coach, while Lisa Sthalekar, Australian cricket great who is also an analyst, will be the team’s mentor.

Here is the full list of the players bought by the franchise in the 2023 WPL Auctions: Full list of the players will be updated once the auction starts.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 13:16 IST
