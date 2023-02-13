scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Advertisement

WPL Auction 2023 RCB: Full players list of WPL Royal Challengers Bangalore

WPL Auction 2023 RCB Team List: The owners are learnt to have avoided bidding on men's teams in foreign leagues like ILT20 and SA20 to focus on the WPL. 

WPL 2023 Royal Challengers BangaloreWPL RCB Team 2023: The Bengaluru franchise of the Women's Premier League will be owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited. (RCB/Twitter)
Listen to this article
WPL Auction 2023 RCB: Full players list of WPL Royal Challengers Bangalore
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

WPL 2023 RCB Team Players List: The Bengaluru franchise of the Women’s Premier League will be owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, which also owns the men’s team in the Indian Premier League. The owners bid Rs 901 crore ($110 million approx) to outbid 11 other bidders. Along with Chennai, Bengaluru had received the maximum number of bids: 12.  The owners are learnt to have avoided bidding on men’s teams in foreign leagues like ILT20 and SA20 to focus on the WPL.

Here is the full list of the players bought by the franchise in the 2023 WPL Auctions: The list will be updated as soon as the auction starts.

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 12:51 IST
Next Story

Always try to find humour in conflict: Shiv Shastri Balboa director Ajayan Venugopalan

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Photos: New Zealand team practice ahead of 3rd T20I against India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
close