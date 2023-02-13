WPL Auction 2023 MI: Full players list of WPL Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023 Mumbai Indians Team Players List: The Mumbai franchise of the Women’s Premier League, owned by Indiawin Sports Private Limited (a subsidiary of Reliance Industries), was the second-most expensive team to be bought in the team bidding with a price tag of Rs 912.99 crore ($111 million approx). Indiawin Sports, which also owns the five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians, is learnt to have outbid three other bidders. The franchise will have an all-women coaching staff, including former England captain Charlotte Edwards, who will be the head coach of the franchise. She will be assisted by former India captain Jhulan Goswami, who has been named mentor and bowling coach of the franchise, former India allrounder Devika Palshikar, who has been named batting coach.